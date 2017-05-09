Stop-motion video wins Windsor Middle School students state honors in the Collaborative Summer Library Program’s 2017 Teen Video Challenge | MyWindsorNow.com

For more information about the program, and to see each state’s winning video from the challenge, go online to http://www.cslpreads.org .

The program a consortium of states working together to provide a unified summer reading theme along with professional art and evidence-based materials so that member libraries can provide high-quality summer reading programs at the lowest possible cost and to play a significant role in literacy initiatives, according to a news release from CSLP.

Five Windsor Middle School eighth grade students recently earned statewide honors with a stop-motion video that won Colorado's portion of the Collaborative Summer Library Program' 2017 Teen Video Challenge.

The short video runs slightly longer than a minute, and depicts a character walking to a library and reading a book while encouraging the creation of rooftop gardens to make the world colorful and help clean up a community.

In partnership with the Cleraview Library District, the video production students spent about 12 hours of working on the award-winning video, said Christy Swafford the school's technology coach.

The school's video production class has a history of taking on contract-style project with local entities such as the town of Windsor or the library district, she said. When Clearview Library's teen librarian Brittany Dolezal brought up the idea of making a video for the contest, the students jumped at the chance to take on a larger project.

Designed to encourage teen involvement in promoting summer reading and public libraries, this year's video contest a focused on the slogan, "Build a Better World." Each participating state selected one winning video to be named the official CSLP Teen Video Challenge state winner for 2017, according to a news release from the program. Fourteen states participated in contest.

Windsor's team of eighth graders worked through lunches and independently after school to create their submission. From set design to composing and recording their own music for the video, the students did the entire thing on their own, Swafford said. Outside of the 12 hours of work in school, the group took almost a week to design and construct the set for the video.

Each student had a specialty, she said.

Kaitlyn Ng and Emilee Hoelmer focused on set design. Ashlyn Conradson was the team's filming expert. Lyndi Gibson worked on both filming and music. Tristan Peninger applied his skills to filming and editing, Swafford said.

"They are pretty exceptional in media production," Swafford said. "So we're pretty excited that for all the work they put in behind the scenes, there's now an award out front that shows how much they've done."