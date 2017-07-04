Storage facility growing, owners glad they chose Windsor | MyWindsorNow.com

For more information about Windsor Commons Self Storage, or to rent one of the facility’s new climate-controlled units, go to windsorcomselfstorage.com” target=”_blank”>class=”Hyperlink”>windsorcomselfstorage.com , or call (970) 674-9737. A new office, at 1101 Automation Drive, will allow monitoring of security feeds for the facility. The office will also offer mailboxes and will be able to hold more moving supplies.

The average length of stay in self-storage units is 13 months, according to Garry Wilkening, the facility’s owner, so leases are month-to-month.

The size and price of units at Windsor Commons Self Storage range from 5-by-5-foot units that cost $50 per month to 12-by-30-foot units that cost $230 per month and are bigger than a one-car garage, and capable of holding a three-bedroom house-worth of furniture and other items.

Garry Wilkening and his wife, Billie, had never been to Windsor before they came to look at the property at 1172 Automation Drive in 2012.

They were hoping to open a storage facility.

They made an offer the day they visited.

Wilkening had been in accounting and finance in the oil and gas industry for more than 30 years. He and his wife passed up several properties before finding one in Windsor.

"If the numbers don't work, you don't buy it," he said.

The decision paid off: Within two weeks of opening Windsor Commons Self Storage, Wilkening said the units were all full.

Now the business has added nearly 400 new units — many of them climate controlled — more than doubling the number of units at the facility.

The 3.8-acre expansion is across the street from the original facility, east of Automation Drive and north of the Windmill Child Enrichment Center in east Windsor.

Wilkening said they moved to Severance, as well. Both grew up in small towns on the Western Slope and are enjoying being back in a smaller town after living in the Denver area.

"We moved here in late November of last year and just really enjoy it up here," he said.

They also wanted to be closer to help manage the new facility, which they began to build after realizing the demand for storage in Windsor.

Because of the recent growth boom in Windsor, Wilkening said people are moving frequently to the area and may need storage more often.

"One of the things you look for with self storage if you invest in it is the number of rooftops," he said. "Just the growth in Windsor is why there's a demand."

To accommodate the demand, the new units are climate controlled and have a sprinkler system for fire safety, in addition to energy-efficient motion-sensor lights and cameras for security.

"We want our customers to feel safe when they're in here," Wilkening said.

The initial facility does not have climate control, but Wilkening said he wanted to add it to the new units to give people a space to store electronics, furniture and other items that might be damaged by heat and cold.

"The big thing is the protection of the goods people have," he said.

During the zoning process — the property had to be zoned for light industrial to accommodate a storage facility — Wilkening said the mayor at the time, John Vazquez, had expressed concern the facility could be used to grow marijuana because it is climate controlled. The added security of cameras, in addition to the lack of outlets inside the units, mean the facility will be able to monitor activity and would know if something illegal was occurring, Wilkening said.

The process of opening the new facility took longer than Wilkening had expected, but he remembers hearing a speaker at the Colorado Self Storage Association predict the delay.

"He said if you're interested in developing anything it's going to take twice as long as you thought it was going to take you and it's going to cost you a third more, and boy that was just right on the button," he said.

Spaces are already being claimed in the new climate-controlled units, Wilkening said.