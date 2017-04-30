Street Smarts: Greeley, Weld County and northern Colorado road closures for the week beginning April 30 | MyWindsorNow.com

Street Smarts: Greeley, Weld County and northern Colorado road closures for the week beginning April 30
April 30, 2017
Street Smarts keeps readers up to date on major road construction projects in northern Colorado and the Greeley area to allow drivers to plan their routes around construction.
Here's a look at this week's road construction projects:
Greeley
» Lincoln Park Annex, major construction impacting nearby inside lanes, major construction through June 30.
» 9th Avenue, from 6th Street to 7th Street, southbound closed through May 12.
Weld
» Weld County Road 3 between Weld 10.5 and 12, near Erie, closed today.
» Weld 13 between U.S. 34 and Weld 56, near Kelim, closed to through traffic through May 26.
» Weld 15 between Weld 36 and 38, near Mead, closed May 9-12.
» Weld 15 between Weld 72 and 68.5, in Windsor, closed Monday-August 1.
» Weld 41 between Weld 74 and 76, near Eaton, closed Tuesday-Friday.
» Weld 44 between U.S. 85 and Weld 39, near Gilcrest, closed through May 12.
» Weld 47 between Colo. 392 and Weld 70, near Alden, closed through June 20.
» Weld 47 between Weld 68 and 70, near Alden, closed May 8-26.
» Weld 49 between Weld 32 and Interstate 76, near Keenesburg, road construction. Estimated completion in spring.
» Weld 49 between Weld 32 and 44, near Gilcrest, road construction. Estimated completion in summer.
» Weld 49 between Weld 44 and U.S. 34, between Kersey and LaSalle, road construction. Estimated completion end of 2017.
» Weld 55 between Weld 18 and 20, near Keenesburg, closed Tuesday-Friday.
» Weld 69 between U.S. 34 and Weld 67, near Kersey, closed through Wednesday.
» Weld 78 between Weld 27 and 29, near Severance, closed through May 12.
» Weld 80 between Weld 23 and 27, near Severance, closed days only Tuesday-Friday.
» Weld 96 between Weld 35 and 37, near Nunn, closed through Friday.
Highways
» Colo. 392, from Lucerne to Briggsdale (mile marker 115.5-118.5). Sunday-Saturday intermittent one-lane alternating traffic; 10 minute delays possible, through August.
» Colo. 392, near Eaton and Lucerne (mile marker 115-116). 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday-Saturday east and westbound lane closures through August.
» Interstate 25 northbound/southbound at Crossroads Bridge (mile marker 259-260), permanent detour in place through October. 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, alternating one-way traffic east and westbound Crossroads Boulevard.
» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound at Colo. 392, between Eaton and Lucerne (mile markers 270.75-275.5). Sunday-Saturday, through November. Northbound lane closures for length of project.
» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound from Eaton to Ault (mile marker 275.5-280), closed 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, through November.
» U.S. 85, between Weld 86 and 88 (mile marker 281.8 to 282.9), One lane closures northbound and southbound Monday-Friday.