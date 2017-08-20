Street Smarts: Greeley, Weld County and northern Colorado road closures for the week beginning Aug. 20
August 20, 2017
Street Smarts keeps readers up to date on major road construction projects in northern Colorado and the Greeley area to allow drivers to plan their routes around construction.
Here's a look at this week's road construction projects:
Greeley
» 9th Avenue, between 11th and 12th streets, closed 6-8 a.m. Sept. 7 to Sept. 11.
» 20th Street, east of 23rd Avenue, closed.
» 65th Avenue, south of U.S. 34 to Evans city line, northbound lanes closed.
» 71st Avenue, between U.S. 34 and 22nd Street, southbound lanes closed.
Evans
» Riverside Parkway, north of Riverside Park, heavy truck traffic 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Trucks will remove debris from Riverside Park, traveling north on Riverside Parkway then east on 37th Street.
» 32nd Street, from 17th Avenue to 23rd Avenue, work impacts one lane each direction.
» 35th Avenue and 49th Street intersection closed through Sept. 5 for eastbound; closed through Oct. 4 for westbound.
» 42nd Street, east of U.S. 85 to Idaho Street, closed.
» 42nd Street, from U.S. 85 to Golden Street, one lane only with flaggers 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.
» 65th Avenue, from Orchard Park Drive to 37th Street, work impacts one lane southbound.
Weld
» Weld 15 between Weld 42 and 44, near Johnstown, closed through Monday.
» Weld 20.5 between Weld 7 and Interstate 25 Frontage Road, west of Firestone, closed Tuesday-Friday.
» Weld 49 between Weld 32 and 44, near Gilcrest, road construction. Estimated completion end of summer.
» Weld 49 between Weld 44 and U.S. 34, between Kersey and LaSalle, road construction. Estimated completion end of 2017.
» Weld 62.5 between Weld 49 and Weld 51, near Alden, closed through Sept. 8.
» Weld 69 between Weld 124 and 130, near Hereford, closed Tuesday-Thursday.
» Weld 69 south of Colo. 392, east of Galeton, closed through Monday.
» Weld 74 east of Colo. 392, east of Galeton, closed through Monday.
» Weld 74 and Colo. 392 intersection, about 5 miles east of Galeton, work through October. Delays possible.
» Weld 80 between Weld 39 and 41, near Ault, closed through Sept. 1.
» Weld 390 between Weld 110 and 118, near Grover, closed days only through Friday.
» Weld 390 between Weld 132 and 136, near Hereford, closed days only Wednesday-Sept. 1.
Highways
» Colo. 60 eastbound, from 287 to Milliken (mile marker 0.02-10), intermittent east and westbound single right lane and shoulder closures. Through August.
» Colo. 263 westbound, near Greeley-Weld County Airport, 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday reduced speeds and lane closures. Through August.
» Colo. 392, from Lucerne to Briggsdale (mile marker 125.5-141.5). 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday-Saturday intermittent one-lane alternating traffic; 10 minute delays possible. Through August.
» Colo. 392 and U.S. 85 intersection closed 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday-Saturday. Eastbound traffic detour Weld 37 to Weld 74 or Weld 76. Westbound traffic detour U.S. 85 to Weld 74 or Weld 76. Through November.
» Interstate 25 southbound, near Berthoud (mile marker 245-249), 7 p.m.-5 a.m. Tuesday-Thursday southbound double outside lane closure. 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Monday northbound ouside lane closure. Through August.
» Interstate 25 northbound/southbound at Crossroads Bridge (mile marker 259-260). 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Tuesday-Thursday alternating lane closures. Permanent detour in place through October.
» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound at Colo. 392, between Eaton and Lucerne (mile markers 270.75-275.5), southbound lanes will be closed for the entire length of the project. Reduced speed. Through November.
» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound from Eaton to Ault (mile marker 275.5-280), 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday one lane closure in each direction. Through November.