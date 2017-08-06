Street Smarts: Greeley, Weld County and northern Colorado road closures for the week beginning Aug. 6 | MyWindsorNow.com

Street Smarts: Greeley, Weld County and northern Colorado road closures for the week beginning Aug. 6
August 6, 2017
Street Smarts keeps readers up to date on major road construction projects in northern Colorado and the Greeley area to allow drivers to plan their routes around construction.
Here's a look at this week's road construction projects:
Greeley
» Lincoln Park Annex, closures through Aug. 14, including 7th Street, between 10th and 8th avenues; 6th Street, between 11th and 8th avenues; 9th Avenue, between 5th and 7th streets; 10th Avenue, from the 7th Street intersection to 10th Street.
» 9th Avenue, between 11th and 12th streets, closed 6-8 a.m. Sept. 7-11.
» 16th Street Road, north of 17th Street; 43rd Avenue, south of 16th Street Road; 17th Street, between 41st Avenue and 44th Avenue Court, closures Monday-Tuesday.
» 19th Avenue, between 10th Street and 11th Street; 12th Street and 12th Street Road, between 22nd Avenue and 23rd Avenue; 14th Street and 14th Street Road, between 17th Avenue and 23rd Avenue, closures Tuesday-Wednesday.
» 65th Avenue, south of U.S. 34 to Evans border, northbound lanes closed.
» 71st Avenue, between U.S. 34 and 22nd Street, southbound lanes closed.
Evans
» 35th Avenue and 49th Street intersection closed Monday-Sept. 5 for eastbound, closed Monday-Oct. 4 for westbound.
» Riverside Parkway, north of Riverside Park, heavy truck traffic 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday beginning Monday. Trucks will remove debris from Riverside Park, traveling north on Riverside Parkway then east on 37th Street.
Weld
» Weld 15 between Weld 42 and 44, near Johnstown, closed through Aug. 21.
» Weld 33 between Weld 86 and 88, near Pierce, closed Tuesday-Friday.
» Weld 49 between Weld 32 and 44, near Gilcrest, road construction. Estimated completion end of summer.
» Weld 49 between Weld 44 and U.S. 34, between Kersey and LaSalle, road construction. Estimated completion end of 2017.
» Weld 69 south of Colo. 392, east of Galeton, closed through Aug. 21.
» Weld 70 between Weld 43 and 45, near Lucerne, closed through Aug. 18.
» Weld 74 east of Colo. 392, east of Galeton, closed through Aug. 21.
» Weld 74 and Colo. 392 intersection, about 5 miles east of Galeton, work through October. Delays possible.
» Weld 390 between Weld 110 and 118, near Grover, closed for new construction and paving through Friday.
Highways
» Colo. 60 eastbound, from 287 to Milliken (mile marker 0.02-10), full closure North Ethel Avenue from Front Street to Broad Street. Intermittent east and westbound single right lane and shoulder closures. Through August.
» Colo. 263 westbound, near Greeley-Weld County Airport (mile marker 2.67-0.64), 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday reduced speeds and lane closures. Through August.
» Colo. 392, from Lucerne to Briggsdale (mile marker 125.5-141.5). 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday-Saturday intermittent one-lane alternating traffic; 10 minute delays possible. Through August.
» Colo. 392 and U.S. 85 intersection closed 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday-Saturday. Eastbound traffic detour Weld 37 to Weld 74 or Weld 76. Westbound traffic detour U.S. 85 to Weld 74 or Weld 76. Through November.
» Interstate 25 southbound, near Berthoud (mile marker 245-249), 7 p.m.-5 a.m. Sunday-Thursday southbound single right lane closure. 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Monday northbound single right lane closure. Through August.
» Interstate 25 northbound/southbound at Crossroads Bridge (mile marker 259-260). 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Permanent detour in place through October.
» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound at Colo. 392, between Eaton and Lucerne (mile markers 270.75-275.5), southbound lanes will be closed for the entire length of the project. Reduced speed. Through November.
» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound from Eaton to Ault (mile marker 275.5-280), 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday one lane closure in each direction. Through November.
» U.S. 85 northbound, from Platteville to Fort Lupton (mile marker 242.6-246.7), 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 9 p.m.-5:30 a.m. Monday-Wednesday northbound alternating east and westbound mobile lane closures. Through August.