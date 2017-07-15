Street Smarts: Greeley, Weld County and northern Colorado road closures for the week beginning July 16 | MyWindsorNow.com

Street Smarts keeps readers up to date on major road construction projects in northern Colorado and the Greeley area to allow drivers to plan their routes around construction.

Here's a look at this week's road construction projects:

Greeley

» 60th Avenue, south of 13th Street to 61st Avenue, closed through Tuesday.

Weld

» Weld 6 between Weld 27 and 29, between Fort Lupton and Brighton, closed through July 28.

» Weld 15 between Weld 72 and 68.5, in Windsor, closed through Aug. 1.

» Weld 29 between Weld 74 and 76, near Severance, closed for culvert replacement Tuesday-Thursday.

» Weld 31 between Weld 88 and 90, near Pierce, closed for culvert replacement July 26-28.

» Weld 47 between Weld 76 and 82, near Galeton, closed for culvert replacement July 26-28.

» Weld 49 between Weld 32 and Interstate 76, near Keenesburg, road construction. Estimated completion in July.

» Weld 49 between Weld 32 and 44, near Gilcrest, road construction. Estimated completion end of summer.

» Weld 49 between Weld 44 and U.S. 34, between Kersey and LaSalle, road construction. Estimated completion end of 2017.

» Weld 51 and 70 intersection, between Galeton and Alden, closed for culvert repairs Tuesday-Thursday.

» Weld 69 between Weld 74 and 80, near Galeton, closed to install drainage pipes through July 21.

» Weld 74 and Colo. 392 intersection, about 5 miles east of Galeton, work through October. Delays possible.

» Weld 390 between Weld 110 and 118, near Grover, closed for new construction and paving Monday-Aug. 11.

Highways

» Colo. 257 eastbound/westbound in Weld County (mile marker 7.6-8.6), 8 p.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday one lane closure. Through July.

» Colo. 392, from Lucerne to Briggsdale (mile marker 115.5-141.5). 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday-Saturday intermittent one-lane alternating traffic; 10 minute delays possible, through August.

» Colo. 392 and U.S. 85 intersection closed 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday-Saturday. Eastbound traffic detour Weld 37 to Weld 74 or Weld 76. Westbound traffic detour U.S. 85 to Weld 74 or Weld 76. Through November.

» Interstate 25 northbound/southbound at Crossroads Bridge (mile marker 259-260). 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Permanent detour in place through October.

» Interstate 25 southbound, near Berthoud (mile marker 245-249), 7 p.m.-5 a.m. Monday-Thursday southbound single right lane closures. 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Monday-Thursday northbound single right lane closures. Through July.

» Interstate 76 eastbound/westbound, near Wiggins (mile marker 66.1-75), 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday east and westbound single lane closures and reduced speed. Through July.

» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound at Colo. 392, between Eaton and Lucerne (mile markers 270.75-275.5). Sunday-Saturday northbound lane closures for length of project. Full closure of eastbound U.S. 85 and Oak Drive. Through November.

» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound from Eaton to Ault (mile marker 275.5-280), closed 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday alternating one-way traffic. Through November.

» U.S. 85 northbound, from Platteville to Fort Lupton (mile marker 242.6-246.7), Northbound single lane closure. Turn lane onto Weld 18 closed. Through July.