Street Smarts: Greeley, Weld County and northern Colorado road closures for the week beginning July 16 | MyWindsorNow.com

Street Smarts: Greeley, Weld County and northern Colorado road closures for the week beginning July 16
July 15, 2017
Street Smarts keeps readers up to date on major road construction projects in northern Colorado and the Greeley area to allow drivers to plan their routes around construction.
Here's a look at this week's road construction projects:
Greeley
» 60th Avenue, south of 13th Street to 61st Avenue, closed through Tuesday.
Weld
» Weld 6 between Weld 27 and 29, between Fort Lupton and Brighton, closed through July 28.
» Weld 15 between Weld 72 and 68.5, in Windsor, closed through Aug. 1.
» Weld 29 between Weld 74 and 76, near Severance, closed for culvert replacement Tuesday-Thursday.
» Weld 31 between Weld 88 and 90, near Pierce, closed for culvert replacement July 26-28.
» Weld 47 between Weld 76 and 82, near Galeton, closed for culvert replacement July 26-28.
» Weld 49 between Weld 32 and Interstate 76, near Keenesburg, road construction. Estimated completion in July.
» Weld 49 between Weld 32 and 44, near Gilcrest, road construction. Estimated completion end of summer.
» Weld 49 between Weld 44 and U.S. 34, between Kersey and LaSalle, road construction. Estimated completion end of 2017.
» Weld 51 and 70 intersection, between Galeton and Alden, closed for culvert repairs Tuesday-Thursday.
» Weld 69 between Weld 74 and 80, near Galeton, closed to install drainage pipes through July 21.
» Weld 74 and Colo. 392 intersection, about 5 miles east of Galeton, work through October. Delays possible.
» Weld 390 between Weld 110 and 118, near Grover, closed for new construction and paving Monday-Aug. 11.
Highways
» Colo. 257 eastbound/westbound in Weld County (mile marker 7.6-8.6), 8 p.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday one lane closure. Through July.
» Colo. 392, from Lucerne to Briggsdale (mile marker 115.5-141.5). 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday-Saturday intermittent one-lane alternating traffic; 10 minute delays possible, through August.
» Colo. 392 and U.S. 85 intersection closed 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday-Saturday. Eastbound traffic detour Weld 37 to Weld 74 or Weld 76. Westbound traffic detour U.S. 85 to Weld 74 or Weld 76. Through November.
» Interstate 25 northbound/southbound at Crossroads Bridge (mile marker 259-260). 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Permanent detour in place through October.
» Interstate 25 southbound, near Berthoud (mile marker 245-249), 7 p.m.-5 a.m. Monday-Thursday southbound single right lane closures. 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Monday-Thursday northbound single right lane closures. Through July.
» Interstate 76 eastbound/westbound, near Wiggins (mile marker 66.1-75), 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday east and westbound single lane closures and reduced speed. Through July.
» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound at Colo. 392, between Eaton and Lucerne (mile markers 270.75-275.5). Sunday-Saturday northbound lane closures for length of project. Full closure of eastbound U.S. 85 and Oak Drive. Through November.
» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound from Eaton to Ault (mile marker 275.5-280), closed 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday alternating one-way traffic. Through November.
» U.S. 85 northbound, from Platteville to Fort Lupton (mile marker 242.6-246.7), Northbound single lane closure. Turn lane onto Weld 18 closed. Through July.