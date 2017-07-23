Street Smarts: Greeley, Weld County and northern Colorado road closures for the week beginning July 23 | MyWindsorNow.com

Street Smarts keeps readers up to date on major road construction projects in northern Colorado and the Greeley area to allow drivers to plan their routes around construction.

Here's a look at this week's road construction projects:

Greeley

» 9th Avenue, between 11th Street and 12th Street, closed 6-8 a.m. Sept. 7-11.

» 60th Avenue, south of 13th Street to 61st Avenue, closed through Tuesday.

Weld

» Weld 6 between Weld 27 and 29, between Fort Lupton and Brighton, closed through Friday.

» Weld 15 between Weld 72 and 68.5, in Windsor, closed through Aug. 1.

» Weld 31 between Weld 88 and 90, near Pierce, closed for culvert replacement Wednesday-Friday.

» Weld 47 between Weld 76 and 82, near Galeton, closed for culvert replacement Wednesday-Friday.

» Weld 49 between Weld 32 and Interstate 76, near Keenesburg, road construction. Estimated completion in July.

» Weld 49 between Weld 32 and 44, near Gilcrest, road construction. Estimated completion end of summer.

» Weld 49 between Weld 44 and U.S. 34, between Kersey and LaSalle, road construction. Estimated completion end of 2017.

» Weld 53 between Weld 58 and 388, near Kersey, closed Aug. 1-Aug. 2.

» Weld 55.5 between Weld 60 and 60.5, near Kersey, closed Thursday-Friday.

» Weld 58.5 between Weld 55.5 and 57.5, near Kersey, closed Wednesday.

» Weld 69 between Weld 74 and 80, near Briggsdale, closed through Friday.

» Weld 70 between Weld 43 and 45, near Lucerne, closed July 31-Aug. 18.

» Weld 74 and Colo. 392 intersection, about 5 miles east of Galeton, work through October. Delays possible.

» Weld 88 between Weld 31 and 33, near Pierce, closed Aug. 1-4.

» Weld 390 between Weld 110 and 118, near Grover, closed for new construction and paving through Aug. 11.

Highways

» Colo. 60 eastbound, from 287 to Milliken (mile marker 0.02-10), full closure N. Ethel Avenue from Front Street to Broad Street. Intermittent east and westbound single right lane and shoulder closures. Through July.

» Colo. 257 eastbound/westbound in Weld County (mile marker 7.6-8.6), 8 p.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday one lane closure. Through July.

» Colo. 263 westbound, near Greeley-Weld County Airport (mile marker 2.67-0.64), 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. reduced speeds and lane closures. Through August.

» Colo. 392, from Lucerne to Briggsdale (mile marker 115.5-141.5). 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday-Saturday intermittent one-lane alternating traffic; 10 minute delays possible, through August.

» Colo. 392 and U.S. 85 intersection closed 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday-Saturday. Eastbound traffic detour Weld 37 to Weld 74 or Weld 76. Westbound traffic detour U.S. 85 to Weld 74 or Weld 76. Through November.

» Interstate 25 northbound/southbound at Crossroads Bridge (mile marker 259-260). 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Permanent detour in place through October.

» Interstate 25 southbound, near Berthoud (mile marker 245-249), 7 p.m.-5 a.m. Sunday-Thursday southbound single right lane closure. 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Monday northbound single right lane closure. Through July.

» Interstate 76 eastbound/westbound, near Wiggins (mile marker 66.1-75), 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday east and westbound single lane closures and reduced speed. Through July.

» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound at Colo. 392, between Eaton and Lucerne (mile markers 270.75-275.5), 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday southbound lanes will be closed for the entire length of the project. Reduced speed. Through November.

» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound from Eaton to Ault (mile marker 275.5-280), 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday one lane closure in each direction. Through November.

» U.S. 85 northbound, from Platteville to Fort Lupton (mile marker 242.6-246.7), 7 a.m.-3 p.m. northbound single lane closures. Through July.