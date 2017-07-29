Street Smarts: Greeley, Weld County and northern Colorado road closures for the week beginning July 30 | MyWindsorNow.com

Street Smarts: Greeley, Weld County and northern Colorado road closures for the week beginning July 30
July 29, 2017
Street Smarts keeps readers up to date on major road construction projects in northern Colorado and the Greeley area to allow drivers to plan their routes around construction.
Here's a look at this week's road construction projects:
Greeley
» Lincoln Park Annex, closures Monday-Aug. 14, including 7th Street, between 10th and 8th avenues; 6th Street, between 11th and 8th avenues; 9th Avenue, between 5th and 7th streets; 10th Avenue, from the 7th Street intersection to 10th Street.
» 9th Avenue, between 11th and 12th streets, closed 6-8 a.m. Sept. 7-11.
» 20th Street, between 21st and 23rd avenues, closed 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Weld
» Weld 15 between Weld 72 and 68.5, in Windsor, closed through Tuesday.
» Weld 33 between Weld 86 and 88, near Pierce, closed Aug. 8-11.
» Weld 49 between Weld 32 and Interstate 76, near Keenesburg, road construction. Estimated completion in July.
» Weld 49 between Weld 32 and 44, near Gilcrest, road construction. Estimated completion end of summer.
» Weld 49 between Weld 44 and U.S. 34, between Kersey and LaSalle, road construction. Estimated completion end of 2017.
» Weld 53 between Weld 58 and 388, near Kersey, closed Tuesday-Wednesday.
» Weld 55.5 between Weld 60 and 60.5, between Kersey and Alden, closed Wednesday-Friday.
» Weld 69 south of Colo. 392, east of Galeton, closed Monday-Aug. 21.
» Weld 70 between Weld 43 and 45, near Lucerne, closed Monday-Aug. 18.
» Weld 74 east of Colo. 392, east of Galeton, closed Monday-Aug. 21.
» Weld 74 and Colo. 392 intersection, about 5 miles east of Galeton, work through October. Delays possible.
» Weld 88 between Weld 31 and 33, near Pierce, closed Tuesday-Friday.
» Weld 390 between Weld 110 and 118, near Grover, closed for new construction and paving through Aug. 11.
Highways
» Colo. 60 eastbound, from 287 to Milliken (mile marker 0.02-10), full closure N. Ethel Avenue from Front Street to Broad Street. Intermittent east and westbound single right lane and shoulder closures. Through July.
» Colo. 257 eastbound/westbound in Weld County (mile marker 7.6-8.6), 8 p.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday one lane closure. Through July.
» Colo. 263 westbound, near Greeley-Weld County Airport (mile marker 2.67-0.64), 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday reduced speeds and lane closures. Through August.
» Colo. 392, from Lucerne to Briggsdale (mile marker 115.5-141.5). 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday-Saturday intermittent one-lane alternating traffic; 10 minute delays possible, through August.
» Colo. 392 and U.S. 85 intersection closed 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday-Saturday. Eastbound traffic detour Weld 37 to Weld 74 or Weld 76. Westbound traffic detour U.S. 85 to Weld 74 or Weld 76. Through November.
» Interstate 25 southbound, near Berthoud (mile marker 245-249), 7 p.m.-5 a.m. Sunday-Thursday southbound single right lane closure. 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Monday northbound single right lane closure. Through July.
» Interstate 76 eastbound/westbound, near Wiggins (mile marker 66.1-75), 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday east and westbound single lane closures and reduced speed. Through July.
» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound at Colo. 392, between Eaton and Lucerne (mile markers 270.75-275.5), 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday southbound lanes will be closed for the entire length of the project. Reduced speed. Through November.
» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound from Eaton to Ault (mile marker 275.5-280), 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday one lane closure in each direction. Through November.
» U.S. 85 northbound, from Platteville to Fort Lupton (mile marker 242.6-246.7), 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 9 p.m.-5:30 a.m. Monday-Wednesday northbound alternating east and westbound mobile lane closures. Through August.
» Interstate 25 northbound/southbound at Crossroads Bridge (mile marker 259-260). 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Permanent detour in place through October.