Street Smarts: Greeley, Weld County and northern Colorado road closures for the week beginning July 30 | MyWindsorNow.com

Street Smarts keeps readers up to date on major road construction projects in northern Colorado and the Greeley area to allow drivers to plan their routes around construction.

Here's a look at this week's road construction projects:

Greeley

» Lincoln Park Annex, closures Monday-Aug. 14, including 7th Street, between 10th and 8th avenues; 6th Street, between 11th and 8th avenues; 9th Avenue, between 5th and 7th streets; 10th Avenue, from the 7th Street intersection to 10th Street.

» 9th Avenue, between 11th and 12th streets, closed 6-8 a.m. Sept. 7-11.

» 20th Street, between 21st and 23rd avenues, closed 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Weld

» Weld 15 between Weld 72 and 68.5, in Windsor, closed through Tuesday.

» Weld 33 between Weld 86 and 88, near Pierce, closed Aug. 8-11.

» Weld 49 between Weld 32 and Interstate 76, near Keenesburg, road construction. Estimated completion in July.

» Weld 49 between Weld 32 and 44, near Gilcrest, road construction. Estimated completion end of summer.

» Weld 49 between Weld 44 and U.S. 34, between Kersey and LaSalle, road construction. Estimated completion end of 2017.

» Weld 53 between Weld 58 and 388, near Kersey, closed Tuesday-Wednesday.

» Weld 55.5 between Weld 60 and 60.5, between Kersey and Alden, closed Wednesday-Friday.

» Weld 69 south of Colo. 392, east of Galeton, closed Monday-Aug. 21.

» Weld 70 between Weld 43 and 45, near Lucerne, closed Monday-Aug. 18.

» Weld 74 east of Colo. 392, east of Galeton, closed Monday-Aug. 21.

» Weld 74 and Colo. 392 intersection, about 5 miles east of Galeton, work through October. Delays possible.

» Weld 88 between Weld 31 and 33, near Pierce, closed Tuesday-Friday.

» Weld 390 between Weld 110 and 118, near Grover, closed for new construction and paving through Aug. 11.

Highways

» Colo. 60 eastbound, from 287 to Milliken (mile marker 0.02-10), full closure N. Ethel Avenue from Front Street to Broad Street. Intermittent east and westbound single right lane and shoulder closures. Through July.

» Colo. 257 eastbound/westbound in Weld County (mile marker 7.6-8.6), 8 p.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday one lane closure. Through July.

» Colo. 263 westbound, near Greeley-Weld County Airport (mile marker 2.67-0.64), 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday reduced speeds and lane closures. Through August.

» Colo. 392, from Lucerne to Briggsdale (mile marker 115.5-141.5). 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday-Saturday intermittent one-lane alternating traffic; 10 minute delays possible, through August.

» Colo. 392 and U.S. 85 intersection closed 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday-Saturday. Eastbound traffic detour Weld 37 to Weld 74 or Weld 76. Westbound traffic detour U.S. 85 to Weld 74 or Weld 76. Through November.

» Interstate 25 southbound, near Berthoud (mile marker 245-249), 7 p.m.-5 a.m. Sunday-Thursday southbound single right lane closure. 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Monday northbound single right lane closure. Through July.

» Interstate 76 eastbound/westbound, near Wiggins (mile marker 66.1-75), 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday east and westbound single lane closures and reduced speed. Through July.

» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound at Colo. 392, between Eaton and Lucerne (mile markers 270.75-275.5), 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday southbound lanes will be closed for the entire length of the project. Reduced speed. Through November.

» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound from Eaton to Ault (mile marker 275.5-280), 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday one lane closure in each direction. Through November.

» U.S. 85 northbound, from Platteville to Fort Lupton (mile marker 242.6-246.7), 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 9 p.m.-5:30 a.m. Monday-Wednesday northbound alternating east and westbound mobile lane closures. Through August.

» Interstate 25 northbound/southbound at Crossroads Bridge (mile marker 259-260). 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Permanent detour in place through October.