Street Smarts: Greeley, Weld County and northern Colorado road closures for the week beginning May 7 | MyWindsorNow.com

Street Smarts: Greeley, Weld County and northern Colorado road closures for the week beginning May 7
May 6, 2017
Street Smarts keeps readers up to date on major road construction projects in northern Colorado and the Greeley area to allow drivers to plan their routes around construction.
Here's a look at this week's road construction projects:
Greeley
» Lincoln Park Annex, major construction impacting nearby inside lanes, major construction through June 30.
» 9th Avenue, from 6th Street to 7th Street, closed 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
» 95th Avenue, closure south of Weld County Road 64 3/4 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 24.
Weld
» Weld County Road 10 between Weld 45 and 47, near Hudson, closed Tuesday-Friday.
» Weld 13 between U.S. 34 and Weld 56, near Kelim, closed through May 26.
» Weld 15 between Weld 36 and 38, near Mead, closed Tuesday-Friday.
» Weld 15 between Weld 72 and 68.5, in Windsor, closed through August 1.
» Weld 39 between Weld 74 and 76, near Eaton, closed May 16-19.
» Weld 44 between U.S. 85 and Weld 39, near Gilcrest, closed through Friday.
» Weld 47 between Colo. 392 and Weld 70, near Alden, closed through June 20.
» Weld 47 between Weld 68 and 70, near Alden, closed Monday-May 26.
» Weld 49 between Weld 32 and Interstate 76, near Keenesburg, road construction. Estimated completion in spring.
» Weld 49 between Weld 32 and 44, near Gilcrest, road construction. Estimated completion in summer.
» Weld 49 between Weld 44 and U.S. 34, between Kersey and LaSalle, road construction. Estimated completion end of 2017.
» Weld 78 between Weld 27 and 29, near Severance, closed through Friday.
» Weld 103 between Colo. 14 and Weld 390, near Keota, closed days only through May 15.
» Weld 120 between Weld 69 and 77, near Hereford, closed May 16-18.
Highways
» Colo. 392, from Lucerne to Briggsdale (mile marker 115.5-141.5). Sunday-Saturday intermittent one-lane alternating traffic; 10 minute delays possible, through August.
» Colo. 392, near Eaton and Lucerne (mile marker 115-116). 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday-Saturday east and westbound lane closures through August.
» Interstate 25 northbound/southbound at Crossroads Bridge (mile marker 259-260), permanent detour in place through October. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday-Saturday, alternating one-way traffic east and westbound Crossroads Boulevard.
» Interstate 25 southbound, near Berthoud (mile marker 245-249), 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday-Thursday double right lane closure from Weld 38 to Colo. 56.
» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound at Colo. 392, between Eaton and Lucerne (mile markers 270.75-275.5). Sunday-Saturday, through November. Northbound lane closures for length of project.
» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound from Eaton to Ault (mile marker 275.5-276.5 and 280-279), closed 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, through November. Alternating one-way traffic.
» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound between Weld 86 and 88 (mile marker 281.8 to 282.9), single lane closures northbound and southbound Monday-Friday.
» Colo. 60 eastbound, from 287 to Milliken (mile marker 0.02-10), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday intermittent east and westbound right lane and shoulder closures. Through July.