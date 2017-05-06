Street Smarts: Greeley, Weld County and northern Colorado road closures for the week beginning May 7 | MyWindsorNow.com

Street Smarts keeps readers up to date on major road construction projects in northern Colorado and the Greeley area to allow drivers to plan their routes around construction.

Here's a look at this week's road construction projects:

Greeley

» Lincoln Park Annex, major construction impacting nearby inside lanes, major construction through June 30.

» 9th Avenue, from 6th Street to 7th Street, closed 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

» 95th Avenue, closure south of Weld County Road 64 3/4 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 24.

Weld

» Weld County Road 10 between Weld 45 and 47, near Hudson, closed Tuesday-Friday.

» Weld 13 between U.S. 34 and Weld 56, near Kelim, closed through May 26.

» Weld 15 between Weld 36 and 38, near Mead, closed Tuesday-Friday.

» Weld 15 between Weld 72 and 68.5, in Windsor, closed through August 1.

» Weld 39 between Weld 74 and 76, near Eaton, closed May 16-19.

» Weld 44 between U.S. 85 and Weld 39, near Gilcrest, closed through Friday.

» Weld 47 between Colo. 392 and Weld 70, near Alden, closed through June 20.

» Weld 47 between Weld 68 and 70, near Alden, closed Monday-May 26.

» Weld 49 between Weld 32 and Interstate 76, near Keenesburg, road construction. Estimated completion in spring.

» Weld 49 between Weld 32 and 44, near Gilcrest, road construction. Estimated completion in summer.

» Weld 49 between Weld 44 and U.S. 34, between Kersey and LaSalle, road construction. Estimated completion end of 2017.

» Weld 78 between Weld 27 and 29, near Severance, closed through Friday.

» Weld 103 between Colo. 14 and Weld 390, near Keota, closed days only through May 15.

» Weld 120 between Weld 69 and 77, near Hereford, closed May 16-18.

Highways

» Colo. 392, from Lucerne to Briggsdale (mile marker 115.5-141.5). Sunday-Saturday intermittent one-lane alternating traffic; 10 minute delays possible, through August.

» Colo. 392, near Eaton and Lucerne (mile marker 115-116). 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday-Saturday east and westbound lane closures through August.

» Interstate 25 northbound/southbound at Crossroads Bridge (mile marker 259-260), permanent detour in place through October. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday-Saturday, alternating one-way traffic east and westbound Crossroads Boulevard.

» Interstate 25 southbound, near Berthoud (mile marker 245-249), 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday-Thursday double right lane closure from Weld 38 to Colo. 56.

» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound at Colo. 392, between Eaton and Lucerne (mile markers 270.75-275.5). Sunday-Saturday, through November. Northbound lane closures for length of project.

» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound from Eaton to Ault (mile marker 275.5-276.5 and 280-279), closed 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, through November. Alternating one-way traffic.

» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound between Weld 86 and 88 (mile marker 281.8 to 282.9), single lane closures northbound and southbound Monday-Friday.

» Colo. 60 eastbound, from 287 to Milliken (mile marker 0.02-10), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday intermittent east and westbound right lane and shoulder closures. Through July.