Street Smarts: Greeley, Weld County and northern Colorado road closures for the week beginning Nov. 5
November 4, 2017
Street Smarts keeps readers up to date on major road construction projects in northern Colorado and the Greeley area to allow drivers to plan their routes around construction.
Here's a look at this week's road construction projects:
Greeley
» 31st Street, between Trinidad Street and 1st Avenue, impacts westbound lane. Estimated completion end of 2017.
» 83rd Avenue, south of 12th Street, closed Nov. Monday-Friday.
Evans
» 42nd Street, east of U.S. 85 to Idaho Street, work impacts one lane westbound.
» 65th Avenue, between Chardonnay Street and 37th Street, work impacts one lane southbound for street improvements.
Weld
» Weld County Road 8 between Weld 37 and 41, near Hudson, closed Nov. 13-17.
» Weld 8.5 between Weld 27 and U.S. 85, closed Monday-Thursday.
» Weld 31 between Weld 88 and 90, near Pierce, closed Nov. 13-17.
» Weld 49 between Weld 44 and U.S. 34, between Kersey and LaSalle, road construction. Estimated completion end of 2017.
» Weld 62 (Crossroads Boulevard) between Weld 13 and 17, near Windsor, closed. Estimated completion in November.
» Weld 63 between Weld 2 and 6, near Keenesburg, closed Nov. 20-22.
» Weld 78 between Weld 29 and 31, near Eaton, closed Monday-Thursday.
Highways
» Colo. 14 eastbound/westbound, between Briggsdale and New Raymer, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Various lane closures for hand patching. Through November.
» Colo. 60 eastbound, from U.S. 287 to Milliken, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday intermittent east and westbound shoulder closures. Intermittent flagger operations for equipment/truck access. Reduced speed. Through Sept. 2018.
» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound at Colo. 392, between Eaton and Lucerne, north- and southbound alternating lane shifts. Speed reduction. Through November.
» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound from Eaton to Ault, one lane closure in each direction for paving and shouldering. Permanent detours in place. Through November.