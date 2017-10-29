Street Smarts: Greeley, Weld County and northern Colorado road closures for the week beginning Oct. 29

Street Smarts keeps readers up to date on major road construction projects in northern Colorado and the Greeley area to allow drivers to plan their routes around construction.

Here's a look at this week's road construction projects:

Greeley

» 31st Street, between Trinidad Street and 1st Avenue, impacts westbound lane. Estimated completion end of 2017.

» 71st Avenue, north of 28th Street, closed through Friday.

» 83rd Avenue, south of 12th Street, closed Nov. 6-10.

Evans

» 42nd Street, east of U.S. 85 to Idaho Street, work impacts one lane westbound.

» 65th Avenue, between Chardonnay Street and 37th Street, work impacts one lane southbound for street improvements.

Weld

» Weld County Road 8.5 between Weld 27 and U.S. 85, closed Nov. 6-9.

» Weld 19 between Weld 20 and 22, near Fort Lupton, closed Monday-Friday.

» Weld 24.5 between Weld 11 and Interstate 25, near Firestone, closed through Thursday.

» Weld 47 between Weld 72 and 74, near Galeton, closed Monday-Friday.

» Weld 49 between Weld 44 and U.S. 34, between Kersey and LaSalle, road construction. Estimated completion end of 2017.

» Weld 62 (Crossroads Boulevard) between Weld 13 and 17, near Windsor, closed. Estimated completion in November.

» Weld 63 between Weld 2 and 6, near Keenesburg, closed Nov. 20-22.

» Weld 74 and Colo. 392 intersection, about 5 miles east of Galeton, work through October. Delays possible.

Highways

» Colo. 14 eastbound/westbound, between Briggsdale and New Raymer, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Various lane closures with speed reductions for shoulder work and hand patching. Through October.

» Colo. 52 eastbound/westbound, south of New Raymer, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday north- and southbound single lane closures and reduced speeds. Through October.

» Colo. 60 eastbound, from 287 to Milliken, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday intermittent east and westbound single right lane and shoulder closures. Through Sept. 2018.

» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound at Colo. 392, between Eaton and Lucerne, north- and southbound alternating lane shifts; northbound lane closures Thursday. Speed reduction. Through November.

» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound from Eaton to Ault, one lane closure in each direction for paving and shouldering. East and westbound lane closures on U.S. 14 from 2nd Avenue to U.S. 85. Permanent detours in place. Through November.