Street Smarts: Greeley, Weld County and northern Colorado road closures for the week beginning Oct. 8
October 7, 2017
Street Smarts keeps readers up to date on major road construction projects in northern Colorado and the Greeley area to allow drivers to plan their routes around construction.
Here's a look at this week's road construction projects:
Greeley
» 31st Street, between Trinidad Street and 1st Avenue, closed for culvert repair 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated completion end of 2017.
Evans
» 31st Street, between Trinidad and 1st Avenue, closed.
» 35th Avenue and 49th Street intersection closed to westbound traffic on 49th Street.
» 42nd Street, east of U.S. 85 to Idaho Street, work impacts one lane westbound.
» 65th Avenue, between Chardonnay Street and 37th Street, work impacts one lane southbound.
Weld
» Interstate 76 Frontage Road between Colo. 52 and Weld County Road 49, closed through Friday.
» Weld 47 between Weld roads 72 and 74, near Galeton, closed Oct. 30 through Nov. 3.
» Weld 49 between Weld roads 32 and 44, near Gilcrest, road construction. Estimated completion in October.
» Weld 49 between Weld 44 and U.S. 34, between Kersey and LaSalle, road construction. Estimated completion end of 2017.
» Weld 56 between Weld roads 13 and 15, near Johnstown, closed Oct. 23-27.
» Weld 62.5 between Weld 53 and 55, near Alden, closed Monday-Friday.
» Weld 72 between Colo. 257 and Weld 19, near Windsor, closed Monday-Friday.
» Weld 74 between Weld 69.25 and 79, east of Galeton, closed through Oct. 16.
» Weld 74 and Colo. 392 intersection, about 5 miles east of Galeton, work through October. Delays possible.
» Weld 80 between Weld 39 and 41, near Ault, closed through Friday.
Highways
» Colo. 52 eastbound/westbound, south of Raymer, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday north- and southbound single lane closures and reduced speeds. Through October.
» Colo. 14 eastbound/westbound, between Briggsdale and Raymer, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Various lane closures with speed reductions for shoulder work and hand patching.
» Colo. 60 eastbound, from 287 to Milliken, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday intermittent east and westbound single right lane and shoulder closures. Through October.
» Interstate 25 northbound/southbound at Crossroads Bridge. Permanent detour for southbound Interstate 25. Work 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Through October. Southbound I-25 closed for concrete bridge girder installation from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, detour using on and off-ramps. Both directions of Crossroads Blvd. closed for bridge and wall work from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday, detour Centerra Parkway or Boyd Lake Ave. to U.S. 34. Northbound right lane and off-ramp closed for road work 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday, detour Centerra Parkway or Weld County Road 5 via northbound I-25 Exit 257 or 262.
» Interstate 76 westbound, west of Fort Morgan, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday single lane alternating closures. Through October.
» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound at Colo. 392, between Eaton and Lucerne, southbound lanes closed for shoulder work. Speed reduction. Through November.
» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound from Eaton to Ault, one lane closure in each direction for paving and shouldering. Permanent detour in place. Through November.