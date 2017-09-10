Street Smarts: Greeley, Weld County and northern Colorado road closures for the week beginning Sept. 10

Street Smarts keeps readers up to date on major road construction projects in northern Colorado and the Greeley area to allow drivers to plan their routes around construction.

Here's a look at this week's road construction projects:

Greeley

» 9th Avenue, between 11th and 12th streets, closed 6-8 a.m. through Monday.

» 65th Avenue, south of U.S. 34 to Evans city line, northbound lanes closed.

» 71st Avenue, between U.S. 34 and 22nd Street, southbound lanes closed.

Recommended Stories For You

Evans

» Streets immediately around City Park, closed Saturday for Heritage Day.

» 35th Avenue and 49th Street intersection closed through Oct. 4 for westbound.

» 42nd Street, east of U.S. 85 to Idaho Street, closed.

» 65th Avenue, from Orchard Park Drive to 37th Street, work impacts one lane southbound.

Weld

» Weld 18 between Weld 57.5 and 59, near Keenesburg, closed Sept. 18-22.

» Weld 49 between Weld 32 and 44, near Gilcrest, road construction. Estimated completion end of summer.

» Weld 49 between Weld 44 and U.S. 34, between Kersey and LaSalle, road construction. Estimated completion end of 2017.

» Weld 62.5 between Weld 49 and 51, near Alden, closed through Thursday.

» Weld 74 between Weld 61 and 69, east of Galeton, closed through Sept. 23.

» Weld 74 and Colo. 392 intersection, about 5 miles east of Galeton, work through October. Delays possible.

» Weld 80 between Weld 39 and 41, near Ault, closed through Sept. 29.

Highways

» Colo. 60 eastbound, from 287 to Milliken (mile marker 0.02-10), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday intermittent east and westbound single right lane and shoulder closures. Through September.

» Colo. 257, southbound south of Windsor (mile marker 5.25-7), 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday single-lane closure. Through September.

» Colo. 392 and U.S. 85 intersection closed 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday-Saturday. Eastbound traffic detour Weld 37 to Weld 74 or Weld 76. Westbound traffic detour U.S. 85 to Weld 74 or Weld 76. Through November.

» Interstate 25 northbound/southbound at Crossroads Bridge (mile marker 259-260). 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday full closure on Crossroads. 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday full closure northbound off-ramp to Crossroads and northbound right lane. Permanent detour for southbound Interstate 25. Through October.

» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound at Colo. 392, between Eaton and Lucerne (mile markers 270.75-275.5), southbound lanes closed Sunday through Wednesday. Single lane southbound closures Thursday and Friday. Through November.

» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound from Eaton to Ault (mile marker 275.5-280), one lane closure in each direction. Permanent detour in place. Through November.