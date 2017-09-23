Street Smarts: Greeley, Weld County and northern Colorado road closures for the week beginning Sept. 24
September 23, 2017
Street Smarts keeps readers up to date on major road construction projects in northern Colorado and the Greeley area to allow drivers to plan their routes around construction.
Here's a look at this week's road construction projects:
Greeley
» 8th Street, between 8th Avenue and 9th Avenue, closed for fireline installation Tuesday and Wednesday. Business access available from 9th Avenue.
» 31st Street, between Trinidad Street and 1st Avenue, closed for culvert repair 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated completion end of 2017.
Evans
Recommended Stories For You
» 31st Street, between Trinidad and 1st Avenue, closed.
» 35th Avenue and 49th Street intersection closed to westbound traffic on 49th Street through Oct. 4.
» 42nd Street, east of U.S. 85 to Idaho Street, closed.
» 65th Avenue, between Orchard Park Drive to 37th Street, work impacts one lane southbound.
Weld
» Interstate 76 Frontage Road between Colo. 52 and Weld County Road 49, closed Monday through Oct. 13.
» Weld 49 between Weld roads 32 and 44, near Gilcrest, road construction. Estimated completion was end of summer.
» Weld 49 between Weld 44 and U.S. 34, between Kersey and LaSalle, road construction. Estimated completion end of 2017.
» Weld 74 between Weld 69.25 and 79, east of Galeton, closed Monday through Oct. 16.
» Weld 74 and Colo. 392 intersection, about 5 miles east of Galeton, work through October. Delays possible.
» Weld 80 between Weld 39 and 41, near Ault, closed through Oct. 6.
» Weld 100 between Weld 77 and 83, north of Briggsdale, closed Monday-Wednesday.
Highways
» Colo. 60 eastbound, from 287 to Milliken, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday intermittent east and westbound single right lane and shoulder closures. Through September.
» Colo. 257 southbound, south of Windsor, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday single-lane closure. Through September.
» Colo. 392 and U.S. 85 intersection closed 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday-Saturday. Eastbound traffic detour Weld 37 to Weld 74 or Weld 76. Westbound traffic detour U.S. 85 to Weld 74 or Weld 76. Through November.
» Interstate 25 northbound/southbound at Crossroads Bridge. Permanent detour for southbound Interstate 25. Through October.
» Interstate 25 northbound/southbound, near Berthoud (mile marker 245-249), 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday-Monday inside lane closures. Through September.
» Interstate 76 westbound, west of Fort Morgan, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday single lane alternating closures. Through October.
» U.S. 34 eastbound/westbound, near Fort Morgan, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday alternating lane closures. Through September.
» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound at Colo. 392, between Eaton and Lucerne, southbound lanes closed. Through November.
» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound from Eaton to Ault, one lane closure in each direction. Permanent detour in place. Through November.