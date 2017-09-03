Street Smarts: Greeley, Weld County and northern Colorado road closures for the week beginning Sept. 3
September 3, 2017
Street Smarts keeps readers up to date on major road construction projects in northern Colorado and the Greeley area to allow drivers to plan their routes around construction.
Here's a look at this week's road construction projects:
Greeley
» 9th Avenue, between 11th and 12th streets, closed 6-8 a.m. Thursday-Sept. 11.
» 65th Avenue, south of U.S. 34 to Evans city line, northbound lanes closed.
» 71st Avenue, between U.S. 34 and 22nd Street, southbound lanes closed.
Evans
» 35th Avenue and 49th Street intersection closed through Tuesday for eastbound; closed through Oct. 4 for westbound.
» 42nd Street, east of U.S. 85 to Idaho Street, closed.
» 65th Avenue, from Orchard Park Drive to 37th Street, work impacts one lane southbound.
Weld
» Weld 3 between Weld 36 and 38, near Mead, closed Friday.
» Weld 3 between Weld 40 and 40.5, near Berthoud, closed Tuesday-Thursday.
» Weld 18 between Weld 57.5 and 59, near Keenesburg, closed Sept. 18-22.
» Weld 49 between Weld 32 and 44, near Gilcrest, road construction. Estimated completion end of summer.
» Weld 49 between Weld 44 and U.S. 34, between Kersey and LaSalle, road construction. Estimated completion end of 2017.
» Weld 62.5 between Weld 49 and Weld 51, near Alden, closed through Friday.
» Weld 64 between Weld 51 and 53, near Alden, closed through Friday.
» Weld 74 between Weld 61 and 69, east of Galeton, closed through Sept. 15.
» Weld 74 and Colo. 392 intersection, about 5 miles east of Galeton, work through October. Delays possible.
» Weld 80 between Weld 39 and 41, near Ault, closed through Sept. 29.
Highways
» Colo. 60 eastbound, from 287 to Milliken (mile marker 0.02-10), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday intermittent east and westbound single right lane and shoulder closures. Through September.
» Colo. 392 and U.S. 85 intersection closed 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday-Saturday. Eastbound traffic detour Weld 37 to Weld 74 or Weld 76. Westbound traffic detour U.S. 85 to Weld 74 or Weld 76. Through November.
» Interstate 25 northbound/southbound at Crossroads Bridge (mile marker 259-260). Permanent detour in place through October. 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday, Crossroads Blvd. will be closed for bridge removal.
» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound at Colo. 392, between Eaton and Lucerne (mile markers 270.75-275.5), southbound lanes will be closed for the entire length of the project. Reduced speed. Through November.
» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound from Eaton to Ault (mile marker 275.5-280), 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday one lane closure in each direction. Through November.