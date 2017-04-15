Street Smarts: Weld County, northern Colorado road closures for the week beginning April 16 | MyWindsorNow.com

Street Smarts keeps readers up to date on major road construction projects in northern Colorado and the Greeley area to allow drivers to plan their routes around construction.

Here's a look at this week's road construction projects:

Greeley

» Lincoln Park Annex, major construction impacting nearby inside lanes, major construction through June 30.

» 9th Avenue, from 6th Street to 7th Street, closed April 24-26. Southbound closed Monday through May 12.

» 10th Avenue, from 21st Street to 22nd Street, closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Wednesday. 22nd Street will close after 10th Avenue opens, through April 28.

Weld

» Weld County Road 3 between Weld 10.5 and 12, near Erie, closed through April 30.

» Weld 13 between Weld 34 and 38, near Mead, closed through Thursday.

» Weld 13 between U.S. 34 and Weld 56, near Kelim, closed to through traffic Monday through May 26.

» Weld 27 between Weld 70 and 72, near Severance, closed Tuesday through April 21.

» Weld 41 between Weld 74 and 76, near Eaton, closed May 2-5.

» Weld 44 between U.S. 85 and Weld 39, near Gilcrest, closed through May 15.

» Weld 47 between Colo. 392 and Weld 70, near Alden, closed through June 20.

» Weld 49 between Weld 32 and Interstate 76, near Keenesburg, road construction. Estimated completion in spring.

» Weld 49 between Weld 32 and 44, near Gilcrest, road construction. Estimated completion in summer.

» Weld 49 between Weld 44 and U.S. 34, between Kersey and LaSalle, road construction. Estimated completion end of 2017.

» Weld 55 between Weld 18 and 20, near Keenesburg, closed May 2-5.

» Weld 66 between Weld 27 and 29, near Greeley, closed April 25-28.

» Weld 69 between U.S. 34 and Weld 67, near Kersey, closed through May 3.

» Weld 78 between Weld 27 and 29, near Severance closed May 1-19.

» Weld 80 between Weld 27 and 29, near Severance closed May 2-5.

» Weld 103 between Colo. 14 and Weld 390, near Keota, closed during the day through Monday.

Highways

» Colo. 392, from Lucerne to Briggsdale (mile marker 115.5-118.5). Monday-Saturday intermittent one-lane alternating traffic. Eastbound and westbound lane closures through August.

» Interstate 25 northbound/southbound at Crossroads Bridge (mile marker 259-260), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, through October.

» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound at Colo. 392, between Eaton and Lucerne (mile markers 270.75-275.5). Sunday-Saturday, through November. Northbound lane closures for length of project.