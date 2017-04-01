Street Smarts: Weld County, northern Colorado road closures for the week beginning April 2 | MyWindsorNow.com

Street Smarts keeps readers up to date on major road construction projects in northern Colorado and the Greeley area to allow drivers to plan their routes around construction.

Here's a look at this week's road construction projects:

In Greeley

» Lincoln Park Annex, major construction impacting nearby inside lanes, major construction through June 30.

» 10th Avenue, from 21st Street to 22nd Street, closed from April 10-16. 22nd Street will close after 10th Avenue opens.

Weld County

» Weld County Road 26, east of U.S. 85, near Platteville, closed through April 9.

» Weld 13 between Weld 34 and 38, near Mead, closed during the day through April 21.

» Weld 35 between Weld 84 and 86, near Ault, closed Monday-Wednesday.

» Weld 39 between Weld 40 and 44, near Gilcrest, closed Monday-Friday.

» Weld 44 between Weld 37 and 39, near Gilcrest, closed April 10-28.

» Weld 47 between Colo. 392 and Weld 70, near Alden, closed through June 20.

» Weld 49 between Weld 32 and Interstate 76, near Keenesburg, road construction. Estimated completion in spring.

» Weld 49 between Weld 32 and 44, near Gilcrest, road construction. Estimated completion in summer.

» Weld 49 between Weld 44 and U.S. 34, between Kersey and LaSalle, road construction. Estimated completion end of 2017.

» Weld 58 between Weld 49 Parkway and 49.5, near Kersey, closed through March 31.

» Weld 69 between U.S. 34 and Weld 67, near Kersey, closed April 10-28.

» Weld 76 between Weld 31 and 33, near Eaton, closed Monday-March 31.

» Weld 103 between Colo. 14 and Weld 390, near Keota, closed during the day through Friday.

Highways

» Colo. 392, from Lucerne to Briggsdale (mile marker 115.5-116.5). Eastbound and westbound lane closures through August.

» Interstate 25 northbound/southbound at Crossroads Bridge (mile marker 259-260), 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, through October.

» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound at Colo. 392, between Eaton and Lucerne (mile markers 270.75-275.5). Sunday-Saturday, through November. Northbound lane closures for length of project.