Street Smarts: Weld County, northern Colorado road closures for the week beginning April 9 | MyWindsorNow.com

Street Smarts: Weld County, northern Colorado road closures for the week beginning April 9
April 9, 2017
Street Smarts keeps readers up to date on major road construction projects in northern Colorado and the Greeley area to allow drivers to plan their routes around construction.
Here's a look at this week's road construction projects:
In Greeley
» Lincoln Park Annex, major construction impacting nearby inside lanes, major construction through June 30.
» 10th Avenue, from 21st Street to 22nd Street, closed from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday- April 19. 22nd Street will close after 10th Avenue opens, through April 28.
Weld County
» Weld County Road 26, east of U.S. 85, near Platteville, closed today.
» Weld 13 between Weld 34 and 38, near Mead, closed during the day through April 14.
» Weld 13 between U.S. 34 and Weld 56, near Kelim, closed to through traffic Monday-Friday.
» Weld 27 between Weld 70 and 72, near Severance, closed April 18-21.
» Weld 36 between Weld 13 and 15, near Mead, closed Monday-Friday.
» Weld 39 between Weld 40 and 44, near Gilcrest, closed through Thursday.
» Weld 44 between U.S. 85 and Weld 39, near Gilcrest, closed Wednesday-May 2.
» Weld 47 between Colo. 392 and Weld 70, near Alden, closed through June 20.
» Weld 49 between Weld 32 and Interstate 76, near Keenesburg, road construction. Estimated completion in spring.
» Weld 49 between Weld 32 and 44, near Gilcrest, road construction. Estimated completion in summer.
» Weld 49 between Weld 44 and U.S. 34, between Kersey and LaSalle, road construction. Estimated completion end of 2017.
» Weld 69 between U.S. 34 and Weld 67, near Kersey, closed Wednesday-May 3.
» Weld 103 between Colo. 14 and Weld 390, near Keota, closed during the day through April 17.
Highways
» Colo. 392, from Lucerne to Briggsdale (mile marker 115.5-116.5). Eastbound and westbound lane closures through August.
» Interstate 25 northbound/southbound at Crossroads Bridge (mile marker 259-260), 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, through October.
» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound at Colo. 392, between Eaton and Lucerne (mile markers 270.75-275.5). Sunday-Saturday, through November. Northbound lane closures for length of project.