Street Smarts: Weld County, northern Colorado road closures for the week beginning Dec. 25 | MyWindsorNow.com

Street Smarts: Weld County, northern Colorado road closures for the week beginning Dec. 25
December 24, 2016
Street Smarts keeps readers up to date on major road construction projects in northern Colorado and the Greeley area to allow drivers to plan their routes around construction.
Here’s a look at this week’s road construction projects:
In Greeley
» Lincoln Park Annex, major construction impacting nearby inside lanes, major construction through June 30.
» 65th Avenue, northbound lane closure from 37th Street to 29th Street, major construction through March 28.
» 65th Avenue, south of U.S. 34 bypass, closed through July 14.
» The 800 block of 8th Avenue, minor construction through Friday.
» 9th Avenue and 10th Street, minor construction through Friday.
Weld County
» Weld County Road 20 between Weld 29.5 and U.S. 85, near Fort Lupton, closed Jan. 16-20.
» Weld 26, east of U.S. 85, near Platteville, closed Jan. 9-April 9.
» Weld 49 between Weld 32 and Interstate 76, near Keenesburg, road construction. Anticipated completion in 2016.
» Weld 49 between Weld roads 32 and 44, near Gilcrest, road construction. Estimated completion in 2017.
» Weld 49 between Weld 44 and U.S. 34, between Kersey and LaSalle, road construction. Estimated completion in 2017.
» Weld 50.5 between Weld roads 39 and 41, near LaSalle, closed through March 17.
» Weld 70 between Weld roads 57 and 59, near Barnesville, closed Jan. 9-13.
» Weld 72 between Weld roads 25 and 27, near Severance, closed through Saturday.
» Weld 72 between Weld roads 55 and 59, near Galeton, closed through Saturday.
» Weld 74 between Weld 79 and Colo. 392, near Fosston, closed Jan. 16-Feb. 3.
Highways
» U.S. 85, between Ault and Pierce at Weld roads 86 and 88 (mile markers 281.8-282.9). Work is expected to resume Jan. 2.
» U.S. 34, between Estes Park and Loveland will temporarily open through 8:30 a.m. Jan. 3. It will then close again until Memorial Day weekend.
» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound at Colo. 392, between Eaton and Lucerne (mile markers 270.75-275.5). Northbound lane closures all day. No work on weekends, but closures will remain.
» U.S. 287, at 14th Avenue and 9th Street in Greeley (mile marker 0.47). 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Through January 2017. For more information, call the project line at 1-888-281-4473, select option No. 5.