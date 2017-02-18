Street Smarts: Weld County, northern Colorado road closures for the week beginning Feb. 19 | MyWindsorNow.com

Street Smarts keeps readers up to date on major road construction projects in northern Colorado and the Greeley area to allow drivers to plan their routes around construction.

Here’s a look at this week’s road construction projects:

In Greeley

» Lincoln Park Annex, major construction impacting nearby inside lanes, major construction through June 30.

» 65th Avenue, northbound lane closure from 37th to 29th streets, major construction through March 28.

» 65th Avenue, south of U.S. 34 bypass, closed through July 14.

Weld County

» Weld County Road 26, east of U.S. 85, near Platteville, closed through April 9.

» Weld 49 between Weld 32 and Interstate 76, near Keenesburg, road construction.

» Weld 49 between Weld 32 and 44, near Gilcrest, road construction. Estimated completion in 2017.

» Weld 49 between Weld 44 and U.S. 34, between Kersey and LaSalle, road construction. Estimated completion in 2017.

» Weld 50.5 between Weld 39 and 41, near LaSalle, closed through March 17.

» Weld 51 between Weld 60.5 and 62.5, near Alden, closed Feb. 22-24.

» Weld 66 between Weld 39 and 41, near Lucerne, closed Feb. 27-March 3.

Highways

» Colo. 392, from Lucerne to Briggsdale (mile marker 115.5-116.5). Eastbound and westbound lane closures, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through August.

» Interstate 25 northbound/southbound at Crossroads Bridge (mile marker 259-260), through October.

» U.S. 85, between Ault and Pierce at Weld 86 and 88 (mile markers 281.8-282.9). Northbound and southbound single lane closures, Monday-Friday, through May.

» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound at Colo. 392, between Eaton and Lucerne (mile markers 270.75-275.5). Sunday-Saturday, through November. Northbound lane closures, shoulder work only. Westbound lane closures Colo. 392 from mileposts 115-11.

» Colo. 14, in Ault. The Union Pacific Railroad will be repairing the track in Ault on Colorado Highway

14 starting at 8 a.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. on Friday. The UP crossing in Ault is east of US 85. The detour goes north on US 85 to 3rd Street and then to 3rd Avenue.