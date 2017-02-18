Street Smarts: Weld County, northern Colorado road closures for the week beginning Feb. 19 | MyWindsorNow.com

Street Smarts: Weld County, northern Colorado road closures for the week beginning Feb. 19
February 18, 2017
Street Smarts keeps readers up to date on major road construction projects in northern Colorado and the Greeley area to allow drivers to plan their routes around construction.
Here’s a look at this week’s road construction projects:
In Greeley
» Lincoln Park Annex, major construction impacting nearby inside lanes, major construction through June 30.
» 65th Avenue, northbound lane closure from 37th to 29th streets, major construction through March 28.
» 65th Avenue, south of U.S. 34 bypass, closed through July 14.
Weld County
» Weld County Road 26, east of U.S. 85, near Platteville, closed through April 9.
» Weld 49 between Weld 32 and Interstate 76, near Keenesburg, road construction.
» Weld 49 between Weld 32 and 44, near Gilcrest, road construction. Estimated completion in 2017.
» Weld 49 between Weld 44 and U.S. 34, between Kersey and LaSalle, road construction. Estimated completion in 2017.
» Weld 50.5 between Weld 39 and 41, near LaSalle, closed through March 17.
» Weld 51 between Weld 60.5 and 62.5, near Alden, closed Feb. 22-24.
» Weld 66 between Weld 39 and 41, near Lucerne, closed Feb. 27-March 3.
Highways
» Colo. 392, from Lucerne to Briggsdale (mile marker 115.5-116.5). Eastbound and westbound lane closures, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through August.
» Interstate 25 northbound/southbound at Crossroads Bridge (mile marker 259-260), through October.
» U.S. 85, between Ault and Pierce at Weld 86 and 88 (mile markers 281.8-282.9). Northbound and southbound single lane closures, Monday-Friday, through May.
» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound at Colo. 392, between Eaton and Lucerne (mile markers 270.75-275.5). Sunday-Saturday, through November. Northbound lane closures, shoulder work only. Westbound lane closures Colo. 392 from mileposts 115-11.
» Colo. 14, in Ault. The Union Pacific Railroad will be repairing the track in Ault on Colorado Highway
14 starting at 8 a.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. on Friday. The UP crossing in Ault is east of US 85. The detour goes north on US 85 to 3rd Street and then to 3rd Avenue.