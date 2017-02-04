Street Smarts: Weld County, northern Colorado road closures for the week beginning Feb. 5 | MyWindsorNow.com

Street Smarts keeps readers up to date on major road construction projects in northern Colorado and the Greeley area to allow drivers to plan their routes around construction.

Here’s a look at this week’s road construction projects:

In Greeley

» Lincoln Park Annex, major construction impacting nearby inside lanes, major construction through June 30.

» 23rd Avenue, between 27th Street and U.S. 34, lane closures northbound and southbound from 7 a.m.-5 p.m., through Feb. 15.

» 65th Avenue, northbound lane closure from 37th Street to 29th Street, major construction through March 28.

» 65th Avenue, south of U.S. 34 bypass, closed through July 14.

» 30th Street, between 54th and 55th Avenues closed Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Weld County

» Weld County Road 26, east of U.S. 85, near Platteville, closed through April 9.

» Weld 44 between Weld roads 37 and 39, near LaSalle, closed Feb. 13-17.

» Weld 46 between Weld roads 55 and 57, near Kersey, closed Feb. 6-10.

» Weld 49 between Weld 32 and Interstate 76, near Keenesburg, road construction.

» Weld 49 between Weld roads 32 and 44, near Gilcrest, road construction. Estimated completion in 2017.

» Weld 49 between Weld 44 and U.S. 34, between Kersey and LaSalle, road construction. Estimated completion in 2017.

» Weld 50.5 between Weld roads 39 and 41, near LaSalle, closed through March 17.

» Weld 51 between Weld roads 60.5 and 62.5, near Alden, closed Feb. 22-24.

» Weld 66 between Weld roads 39 and 41, near Lucerne, closed Feb. 27-March 3.

» Weld 74 between Weld 79 and Colo. 392, near Fosston, closed through Friday.

Highways

» Interstate 25 northbound/southbound at Crossroads Bridge (mile marker 259-260), through October.

» U.S. 85, between Ault and Pierce at Weld roads 86 and 88 (mile markers 281.8-282.9). One lane closure, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, through May.

» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound at Colo. 392, between Eaton and Lucerne (mile markers 270.75-275.5). 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday and Saturday. No work on weekends, but closures will remain through November.

» U.S. 85, southbound at 37th Street in Evans (mile markers 265). 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday. Southbound right turn lane closure for signal work.

» Colorado Highway 392, eastbound will be closed to through traffic from Weld road 37 to U.S. 85 from Monday through Thursday this week. Box culvert and for asphalt paving operations.