Street Smarts: Weld County, northern Colorado road closures for the week beginning Jan. 22 | MyWindsorNow.com

Street Smarts: Weld County, northern Colorado road closures for the week beginning Jan. 22
January 21, 2017
Street Smarts keeps readers up to date on major road construction projects in northern Colorado and the Greeley area to allow drivers to plan their routes around construction.
Here’s a look at this week’s road construction projects:
In Greeley
» Lincoln Park Annex, major construction impacting nearby inside lanes, major construction through June 30.
» 23rd Avenue, between 27th Street and U.S. 34, lane closures northbound and southbound from 7 a.m.-5 p.m., through Feb. 15.
» 31st Avenue, near 29th Street and 35th Avenue, closed 24 hours, through Friday.
» 65th Avenue, northbound lane closure from 37th Street to 29th Street, major construction through March 28.
» 65th Avenue, south of U.S. 34 bypass, closed through July 14.
Weld County
» Weld County Road 20 between Weld 31 and U.S. 85, near Fort Lupton, closed through Friday.
» Weld 26, east of U.S. 85, near Platteville, closed through April 9.
» Weld 44 between Weld roads 37 and 39, near LaSalle, closed Feb. 13-17.
» Weld 46 between Weld roads 55 and 57, near Kersey, closed Feb. 6-10.
» Weld 49 between Weld 32 and Interstate 76, near Keenesburg, road construction.
» Weld 49 between Weld roads 32 and 44, near Gilcrest, road construction. Estimated completion in 2017.
» Weld 49 between Weld 44 and U.S. 34, between Kersey and LaSalle, road construction. Estimated completion in 2017.
» Weld 50.5 between Weld roads 39 and 41, near LaSalle, closed through March 17.
» Weld 51 between Weld roads 60.5 and 62.5, near Alden, closed Feb. 22-24.
» Weld 74 between Weld 79 and Colo. 392, near Fosston, closed through Feb. 3.
» Weld 78 between Weld roads 61 and 65, near Camfield, closed Jan. 30-Feb. 3.
Highways
» U.S. 85, between Ault and Pierce at Weld roads 86 and 88 (mile markers 281.8-282.9). One lane closure, Monday-Friday, through May.
» U.S. 85, northbound and southbound at Colo. 392, between Eaton and Lucerne (mile markers 270.75-275.5). Northbound lane closures all day. No work on weekends, but closures will remain through November.