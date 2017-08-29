Survey says Windsor residents want public transit, better traffic flow

The town of Windsor mailed 1,500 surveys to residents this summer, and traffic flow and public transportation were two areas highlighted for improvement.

Both were ranked lower than in the 2013 survey the town conducted, according to Kelly Unger, assistant to the town manager for Windsor. Unger presented results to the Windsor Town Board at its Monday night work session.

The town had a 35 percent response rate, Unger said, which means 511 residents responded to the survey.

"So we got the word out, is what that shows," she said.

Unger compared the data, which she said was statistically valid, to previous survives conducted in 2011 and 2013 by the town and to national averages.

"We try to do this every few years, to have a good base," she said.

Residents said some top community qualities in Windsor are as a place to live, raise a child and retire. Eight out of ten ranked those as top qualities, Unger said. Appearance, safety and walking trails were also valued traits, according to the survey.

Other areas for improvement included shopping opportunities, employment opportunities and affordable housing.

Windsor Mayor Kristie Melendez asked Unger if residents understand that to have the amenities the town has to be bigger, which she said probably means more population, increased traffic and more traffic flow problems.

"I mean all of that comes with that," she said.

Unger said the town will look at the results while also looking at the bigger picture.

Residents responding to the survey said they felt the growth of the town has been too fast, while retail and job growth has been too slow.

"So again, that's a big disconnect," Melendez said. "Because you need one for the other."

Information sources for residents look a little different than in 2013. The 2017 survey shows 39 percent of residents get information by word-of-mouth, and 34 percent from the newspaper. In 2013, the top sources of information were the local newspaper and direct mailing.

The town website increased 10 percent and social media is up 15 percent from 2013. While the majority of the data Unger presented came from the mail surveys, for the information portion she included the online responses, because they differed significantly from the mail reponses.

For those taking the survey online, Unger said social media was their biggest source of information, at 53 percent. The town website came in second at 46 percent.

In the governance portion of the survey, Unger said residents rated governance 86 percent positively. Town leadership, crime prevention and drinking water were among the qualities residents rated highly.

"Overall looking at the whole survey in total and governance as well, we haven't changed much compared from year to year, all of our data, it's really really strong, Windsor's doing good consistently," she said.

Now, Unger said, the challenge for the town will be keeping those high marks from residents each year.

The town board will continue to look at the survey while reviewing its strategic plan, said Town Manager Kelly Arnold.