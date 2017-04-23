Swimming team stands out among giants at Mustang Invitational in Prep Roundup for April 23 | MyWindsorNow.com

BOYS SWIMMING

THORNTON — Windsor stood out among the giants on Saturday at the Mustang Invitational in the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center. The Wizards finished sixth with 151 points, the best of all the non-Class 5A teams there.

Fossil Ridge, Fairview, Boulder, Legacy and Broomfield comprised the top five. Greeley West came in seventh with 108 points, and Valley, the only other Weld team there, came in last with four.

No Weld swimmers or relay teams finished in the top three in any events, but Windsor's Colby Horton set a school record in the 50-yard freestyle. His time of 22.87 was a half-second faster than the mark Ryan Kurtz set in 2012, and it earned him 10th place.

That's the third school record that Horton has had a hand in this season — he also set the mark in the 100 free and swam a leg of the Wizards' record-breaking 200 medley relay team.

The Wizards' Josh Dodrill swam a 4A state qualifying time in his leadoff leg of the 400 free relay, bringing Windsor's state squad to eight swimmers and three relay teams.

Team Scores — Fossil Ridge 355.5, Fairview 308.5, Boulder 270.5, Legacy 229, Broomfield 198, Windsor 151, Monarch 120.5, Greeley West 108, Estes Park 89, Mountain Range 88, Silver Creek 87, Loveland 76, Northglenn 64, Longmont 59, Mountain View 55, Thompson Valley 23, Horizon 22, Poudre 17, Valley 4.

200-yard medley relay — FRHS (Danny Kovac, Josh Pales, Sam Ybarra, Matt Geraghty) 1:36.95, LeHS (Casey Hamilton, Daniel Bradford, Alex Nielsen, Nate Miller) 1:41.00, FHS (Will Brown, Cody Yan, Justin Li, Lochlainn Renfrow) 1:41.32; 200 freestyle — Nathan Rock (BoHS) 1:44.55, Bradford (LeHS) 1:45.37, Blake Olson (TVHS) 1:47.34; 200 individual medley — Harrison Lierz (BrHS) 1:53.46, Hamilton (LeHS) 1:56.93, Richard Dauksher (FRHS) 2:01.58; 50 freestyle — Li (FHS) 0:21.61, Kovac (FRHS) 0:21.64, Shamzi Alkaff (FRHS) 0:21.69; 1-meter diving — Duncan Lester (FHS) 585.95, Jacob Bielmaier (EPHS) 488.00, Colin Soguero (EPHS) 486.00; 100 butterfly — Olson (TVHS) 0:52.90, Grant Freeman (BoHS) 0:54.49, Geraghty (FRHS) 0:54.80; 100 freestyle — Li (FHS) 0:47.33, Lierz (BrHS) 0:47.48, Austin Crump (BrHS) 0:48.45; 500 freestyle — Bradford (LeHS) 4:46.42, Quinton Pierce (BoHS) 4:49.40, Kovac (FRHS) 4:55.49; 200 freestyle relay — FRHS (Alkaff, Dauksher, Kovac, Kris Malinin) 1:26.37, BrHS (Sam Anderson, Ryan Davis, Lierz, Crump) 1:27.35, FHS (Renfrow, Joe Felton, Li, Walker Martin) 1:27.53; 100 backstroke — Hamilton (LeHS) 0:51.62, Rock (BoHS) 0:53.42, Kyle Mak (MHS) 0:54.57; 100 breaststroke — Danny Turner (LovHS) 1:01.88, Yan (FHS) 1:03.96, Spencer Derthick (FHS) 1:04.02; 400 freestyle relay — FRHS (Malinin, Geraghty, Pales, Alkaff) 3:11.39, BrHS (Davis, Anderson, Lierz, Crump) 3:11.41, BoHS (Pierce, Rock, Freeman, Luke Stapleton) 3:14.36.

BASEBALL

Windsor 4, Frederick 1: In Frederick, Ryan Jares gave up one earned run over six innings with six strikeouts to pick up his fourth win of the season.

The Wizards (10-0 4A Tri-Valley Conference, 12-1 overall) were paced at the plate by Braden Penninger, triple and 2 RBI, and Brandon Rhodes, base hit and RBI.

— Staff reports