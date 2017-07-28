 Take a free class and check out the facilities during Aims Community College’s Physical Education and Recreation Center open house | MyWindsorNow.com
James Redmond
jredmond@greeleytribune.com

Aims Community College's Physical Education and Recreation Center will host an open house Aug. 7-17.

During that time, Greeley residents are invited to try out the facility free of charge and even take a drop-in class led by one of the Aims' certified personal trainers, according to a news release from the college.

The open house hours are 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-noon Friday and Saturday. The facility is located at 5401 20th St.

For more information, and to find a list of available classes, go online to http://bit.ly/2qsMLO8.