Taste of Windsor Now draws visitors from across northern Colorado and beyond | MyWindsorNow.com

For more information about the Taste of Windsor Now, an event held each year in Boardwalk Park as a partnership between the town of Windsor and the Windsor Now! newspaper, email ppeterson@greeleytribune.com or call (970) 392-4450.

Jessica Fielder of Colorado Springs was visiting Amanda Hillebrandt of Greeley when they decided to check out the Taste of Windsor Now in Boardwalk Park.

The event Thursday night drew more than 2,000 residents from all over Colorado and beyond to Windsor.

As her daughters cartwheeled on the grass in the park, Fielder took a bite out of the chicken she got from one of the many food vendors at the event.

"I think it's awesome," Fielder said.

Hillebrandt had visited the park before for the Summer Concert Series, which featured the band "Quemondo" this week, and is hosted by the town of Windsor on Thursday nights throughout the summer. But this year she said she was excited to see all the vendors who came to the park for Taste of Windsor Now.

More than 30 vendors circled the park, from the Severance-based Bruce's Bar and Restaurant to clothing shops and A-maize'n Kettle Corn, from Fort Collins.

The event has been hosted for the past eight years as a partnership between the town of Windsor and the Windsor Now! newspaper.

"What we really want to happen is to bring attention and focus to the town of Windsor," said Peggy Peterson, event producer for Windsor Now! and The Greeley Tribune.

With the combination of the Summer Concert Series, new Windsor Farmers Market and the Taste of Windsor Now, Peterson said more people are drawn to Boardwalk Park.

"Everybody sees this beautiful lake and this beautiful park and it really highlights Windsor as a community," she said. "And we have a newspaper here, so we need to be part of that community."

A group of children cheerfully munching snowcones followed their mother, Carmen Valdez, through the park as she looked at different vendors.

Although her daughter, 4-year-old Naomi Valdez, said, "No, I don't think so," when her mom asked if she thought the event was cool, Carmen Valdez laughed and said they were enjoying the evening.

Jan Frumes with A-maize'n Kettle Corn, a Fort Collins-based business that donates its tips to a Larimer County food bank, said she enjoys being part of local events.

"It's always been a really good event for us, and it's fun," she said. "The people are really friendly and the band and the music has always been very, very good."