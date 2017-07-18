Taste of Windsor Now to include more than 30 area vendors | MyWindsorNow.com

The vendors slated to be part of this year’s Taste of Windsor Now, a partnership between the Windsor Now! newspaper and the town of Windsor, are as follows:

Last year's Taste of Windsor Now was a hit with community members, and organizers think it will be even better this year.

The eighth annual Taste of Windsor Now, a partnership between the Windsor Now! newspaper and the town of Windsor, will bring about 35 area vendors to Boardwalk Park.

The event will be held from 4-8:30 p.m. Thursday in Boardwalk Park, 100 N. 5th St.

"We want to bring people to Windsor; we want them to have a good experience," said Peggy Peterson, event producer for Windsor Now! and The Tribune.

Luke Bolinger, recreation supervisor for the town of Windsor, said Taste of Windsor Now, in addition to the Summer Concert Series and new Windsor Farmers Market, brings even more people out to Boardwalk Park, where Windsor and area residents often spend their Thursdays.

"I think it's going back to my point of seeing what Windsor has to offer," he said. "It's important to draw people into the community."

In addition to the economic benefits of introducing people to Windsor, Bolinger said the event can also introduce people to the free music Windsor offers and the new farmers market.

Peterson said the event is also a chance to help businesses in Windsor showcase what they have to offer.

"And because we have a newspaper there, we feel like it's important for us to be involved in these community events," she said.

The event includes a variety of vendors, a beer garden and children's activities, while Quemondo plays for the Windsor Summer Concert Series.

Debbie Durrant, owner of Summit Spas, said this will be the first year her business is participating in the event. They have attended a similar event in Fort Collins, but as a local business owner Durrant said she wanted to participate in the local event.

Combined with the farmers market, Bolinger said close to 60 vendors will be in the park Thursday, with the farmers market vendors under the newly-constructed pavilion and Taste of Windsor Now vendors surrounding the berm and running down the lake side of the trail in Boardwalk Park.

"It's a great event; we're really looking forward to it," he said.