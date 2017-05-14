Teams throw for the win at Windsor Middle School dodgeball tournamet | MyWindsorNow.com

The winner of this year’s Windsor Middle School dodgeball tournament was the “Wrist Tape Wonder” team. The Windsor Middle School eighth grade students on the team were Mateo Pacaro, Aidan Beck, Josh Niemann, Daniel Duron, Kiano Cobb, Owen Comiskey, Lucas Hernandez, Nathan Saunders and Ben Hageman.

Tyson Anderson, a seventh-grader at Windsor Middle School, stood alone on the court Friday afternoon as two Windsor-Severance Fire Protection District employees faced him down.

He dove for a bright-colored ball, dodging those thrown from the other side of a basketball court at the middle school.

The firefighter team was angling for its first ever win at the annual WMS dodgeball tournament, but when the referee, Assistant Principal Jim Osborn, blew the whistle and called the last two firefighters on the court out, students in the bleachers cheered.

Tyson was a member of team "WMS," and students seemed firmly rooted to their fellow students' side throughout much of the tournament Friday, calling "booo" when one of their friends was struck out, or shouting "oooh" at a particularly hard throw.

Students stopped cheering for each other, however, when the teachers' team took to the court. As the teachers walked out to the tune of "The Final Countdown," students started cheering for their favorites.

The tournament was started around 2007 Gary Mauch, a physical education teacher and wrestling coach. Mauch said he had the idea for a dodgeball tournament fundraiser for a friend, Dave Cruz. Cruz had developed an illness and he hoped the fundraiser would be a way for the school to help.

After Cruz died, Mauch and the school continued the tournament, donating the funds to the American Cancer Society Relay for Life in his honor.

"It just got so popular," Mauch said.

In 2015, the tournament raised more than $400.

The Windsor Middle School Student Council, which helps organize the event, has not decided where this year's funds will be donated.

Mikenzie Sandridge and Kylie Sanger, eighth-graders at WMS and members of the "Just Dodge it" team, said the dodgeball tournament is highly popular among the students.

"After the announcements everybody went shooting to the office [to sign up their team]," Kylie said.

Both students said they have been playing in the tournament for the past three years.

"We just kind of thought it was a fun way to hang out with each other," Kylie said.