Teenage girl dies after ATV crashes into ditch | MyWindsorNow.com

A teenage girl involved in an all-terrain vehicle crash Saturday afternoon died at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities said Sunday.

Weld County Sheriff's Office deputies responded about 4:55 p.m. Saturday to the 12000 block of Weld County Road 76, near Weld 25, about 5 miles west of Eaton, on report of a traffic crash.

Three teenage girls driving a side-by-side ATV wrecked in a ditch filled with water.

Two occupants were able to get out of the vehicle and the ditch, but the third was unable to get free. Firefighters and paramedics extricated her and began CPR. The three girls were taken to Medical Center of the Rockies. The condition of the other two girls is unknown.

Weld County Coroner Carl Blesch said he could not release the deceased girl's name Sunday. Authorities still were working to notify next of kin. Sheriff's office spokesman Cpl. Matt Turner declined to release the names of the other two girls.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known, he said.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate.