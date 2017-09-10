Tennis team places 4th at Greeley West Invitational

BOYS TENNIS

Greeley — Windsor, Greeley West and Greeley Central competed at the Greeley West Invitational on Saturday.

Windsor led the three schools with a fourth-place finish, followed by West in seventh and Central in 12th.

The Spartans were led by No. 1 singles player, Garret Fink. Fink won all three of his matches in straight sets.

Their No. 2 singles player, Terence Williams also had a nice tournament, winning three of his four matches.

Singles — 1. Garret Fink, Greeley West, def. Joe Vennard, Erie, 6-2, 6-2, Brenden Arndt, Longmont, def. Fink, GWHS, 6-3, 6-2, Fink, GWHS, def. Max McManigal, Windsor 6-4, 6-2; 2. Terence Williams, GWHS, def. Garrett McCown, Legend, 6-3, 6-3, Tim Domashevich, Smoky Hill, def. Williams, GWHS, 6-4, 6-2, Williamn, GWHS, def. Michael Gueswell, WHS, 6-1, 6-2, Williams, GWHS, def. Calvin Seamons, 8-5; 3. Jackson Morgan, GWHS, def. Castle View, 6-1, 6-1, Tanner Eubanks, LHS, def. Morgan, GWHS, 7-6, 6-2, Blake Pendleton, WHS, def. Morgan, 6-1, 6-2, Morgan, GWHS, def. Erie, 8-0.

Doubles — 1. Tyler Holmes & Tyler Rebeterano, GWHS, def. Legend, 7-6, 6-7, 1-0, Erie def. Holmes & Rebeterano, 6-4, 6-1, Wesley Smith & Andrew Fischer, WHS, Holmes & Rebeterano, 6-4, 6-3, Holmes & Rebeterano, GWHS, def. Greeley Central, 8-0; 2. Silver Creek def. Saul Mercado & Nethaniel Shenemen, GWHS, 3-6, 6-2, 1-0, Castle View def. Mercado & Shenemen, GWHS, 6-2, 6-1, Grandview def. Mercado & Shenemen, 8-5; 3. Grandview def. Hser Thaw & Benjamin Williams, GWHS, 6-4, 6-4, Smoky Hill def. Thaw & Williams, GWHS, 6-3, 6-4, Castle View def. Thaw & Williams, GWHS, 8-6; 4. Hunter Miller & Isaiah Torres, GWHS, def. Greeley Central, 6-4, 7-6, Grandview def. Torres & Miller, GWHS, 6-2, 6-2, Castle View def. Torres & Miller, GWHS, def. Torres & Miller, Legend def. Torres & Miller, GWHS, 8-5.