Tennis team sweeps University; volleyball sweeps Skyline

BOYS TENNIS

Greeley — Windsor opened its Class 4A Tri-Valley Conference schedule in style, sweeping intracounty foe University, 7-0, Thursday at Centennial Courts.

The Wizards (1-0 Tri-Valley, 4-1 overall) won every match in straight sets.

Perhaps the most competitive match of the day, Windsor's Kieran Joe and Peyton Shewmon topped Carter Kuznik and Wyatt Gurney, 6-4, 6-2.

University fell to 0-1 in conference, 2-3 overall, and Bulldogs coach Justin Kravig didn't fault his team's effort. He simply praised that of the Wizards.

"They're good," Kravig said of Windsor. "They were better than us today, and they just took it us."

Singles — 1. Max McManigal, W, def. Will Osborne, 6-0, 6-2; 2. Michael Gueswell, W, def. Wesley Marion, 6-2, 6-3; 3. Blake Pendleton, W, def. Koy Jorgensen, 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles — 1. Andrew Fischer & Wes Smith, W, def. Noah Miyoshi & Zak Fahsholtz, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Kieran Joe & Peyton Shewmon, W, def. Carter Kuznik & Wyatt Gurney, 6-4, 6-2; 3. Briggs Reed & Naiose Wilson, W, def. Adam Padilla & Hunter Gonzales, 6-1, 6-0; 4. Kenneth Blake & Kaden Henry, W, def. Carter Grube & Will Rugh, 6-1, 6-0.

VOLLEYBALL

Windsor 3, Skyline 0: In Windsor, the Wizards weren't in rhythm but played well enough to avoid any real threat from Skyline in a 4A Tri-Valley Conference match.

"We were a bit sluggish, but we played well enough to win," Windsor coach LaVerne Huston wrote in an email.

Rylee Greiman and Hollie Hoffman combined for 11 kills for Windsor, which is 4-0 in conference play, 5-4 overall.

Huston cited Kaylie Phelps for her solid play off the bench, resulting in four kills and a block.

SHS 12 13 15

WHS 25 25 25

WHS — Kills: Rylee Greiman 6, Hollie Hoffman 5, Kaylie Phelps 4, Allie Kennis 4. Assists: Ellie Garrett 21. Aces: Blake Serrato 4, Kennis 4, Tannah Heath 2. Blocks: Kennis 2, Phelps, Garrett. Digs: Reeiman 10, Heath 8, Garrett 6.