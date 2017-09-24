Tennis team wins its home tournament; softball overwhelms Skyline

BOYS TENNIS

Windsor — Windsor won its own tournament Saturday, finishing with 48 points to top the other eight teams at the Windsor Invitational.

Greeley West brought back a third-place finish with 40 points, a six-spot improvement from last year.

Garret Fink at No. 1 singles and Terence Williams at No. 2 singles both brought home third-place finishes, while Jackson Morgan made the finals at No. 3 singles.

"Our hard work in the offseason is paying off as we are finding ways to win big-time matches," Spartans coach Ryan Pace wrote in an email.

Northridge finished fourth with 33 points, led by a second-place finish in No. 1 singles by Bryan Decker.

University finished ninth with five points as a team.

Singles — 1. Mountain Range def. Brandon Martinez, University, 6-0, 6-0, Garrett Fink, Greeley West, def. Max McManigal, Windsor, 6-4, 4-6, 1-0, Fink def. Legacy, 6-4, 7-6, Garret Fink def. Legacy 6-0, 6-1, Bryan Decker, Northridge, def. Fink, 7-5, 6-0; 2. Terence Williams, Greeley West, def. Fort Collins, 6-3, 6-0, Williams def. Mounatin Range, 6-1, 6-1, Williams def. Fort Collins 8-6, Wesley Marion, University, def. Mountain Range 8-3, Williams def. Brighton, 6-4, 6-3, Joe Lombardelli, Northridge, def. Williams, 6-2, 6-3; 3. Mountain Range def. Koy Jorgensen, University, 6-7, 6-2, 10-3, Jackson Morgan, Greeley West, def. Legacy, 6-3, 6-2, Morgan def. Mountain Range 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles — 1. Loveland def. Tyler Holmes & Tyler Rebeterano, Greeley West, 1-6, 6-2, 1-0, Andrew Fischer & Wesley Smith, Windsor, def. Mountain Range, 6-3, 6-2, Holmes & Rebeterano def. Mountain Range 8-1, Holmes & Rebeterano def. Legacy 8-6; 2. Windsor def. Saul Mercado & Nethaniel Shenemen, Greeley West, 6-3, 6-1, Mountain Range def. Mercado & Shenemen, 9-7; 3. Dominic Denovellis & Benjamin Williams, Greeley West, def. Brighton, Loveland def. Denovellis & Williams, 6-1, 6-2, Denovillis & Williams def. Northridge, 8-2; 4. Blaine Cullen & Isaiah Torres, Greeley West, def. Mountain Range, 8-4, Torres & Cullen def. Loveland, Legacy def. Torres & Cullen 6-7, 6-1, 1-0.

Team Scores — Windsor 48, Fort Collins 46, Greeley West 40, Northridge 33, Loveland 26, Mountain Range 22, Legacy 19, Brighton 13, University 5.

SOFTBALL

Windsor 17, Skyline 3: In Longmont, Windsor (6-4 4A Tri-Valley, 8-6 overall) got an early lead, then closed the door late with a nine-run sixth inning.

Tiana Spangler added a great game in the circle, allowing only one earned run and striking out seven.

The Wizards are back in action Tuesday when they host Mead.

WHS 350 009 — 17 16 3

SHS 000 102 — 3 5 6

WHS — Tiana Spangler (W, 5H, 1ER, 0BB, 7SO). 2B – Tucker Pebley, Halleigh Hinojosa, Michaela Moran 2, Hunter Romero 3; RBI – Bryn Horton, Pebley 2, Moran 2, Romero 3.