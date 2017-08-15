Thank you for supporting Relay For Life

As event lead for the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Windsor, I would like to sincerely thank our community for its generosity and support. This year, the Relay For Life of Windsor raised over $45,000 to support the American Cancer Society's mission of saving lives from cancer. I am so proud of our community for standing up and taking action for lifesaving change.

Our top community teams included The Fluttering Mariposa's, Circle of Family and Friends and Farrah's Friends collectively raising $16,247. Individuals who raised over $1,000 become part of the Grand Club and this year we celebrate two members; Robin Downing and Sharon DeNayer.

The Windsor Relay For Life is known for its outstanding school involvement. A huge shout-out goes to the schools for raising close to $18,000. The schools who participated this year were Rangeview Elementary, which raised $7,357, Grandview Elementary with $4,032, Tozer Primary with $2,402, Windsor Middle School with $2,120, Severance Middle School with $1,103 and Skyview Elementary with $778.

I would also like to thank the Relay For Life volunteer leadership team, team captains, and participants who worked so hard to make this year's event a success. And of course, thank you to our loyal sponsors iHeart Radio, King Soopers, town of Windsor, Bank of Colorado, Bunting Disposal Inc., Pepsi, Wagner Rents, Alpine Vision, Faith United Church of Christ, Points West Community Bank, The Downing Center for Animal Pain Management and Windsor Veterinary Clinic.

To learn more about the Relay For Life movement, visit RelayForLife.org or http://www.relay.org/windsorco, or call 1-800-227-2345 to learn how you can help make an impact in next year's event.

— Jessica Nix, 2017 Event Lead American Cancer Society