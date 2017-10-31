Thank you Windsor Harvest Festival Committee

Windsor Harvest Festival Committee,

We would like to thank all of you for choosing us to be the Grand Marshals for this year's festival.

It was indeed a great honor, one that we will cherish. We share this honor with all of you as we know how much work goes into planning the festival each year.

And as we retire from the committee after serving for 25 years, thank you for your friendship, dedication, and hard work as we strove to bring the Town of Windsor a successful festival year after year. We will miss the time we spent together, but we know our "family" will always be there.

Looking forward to Windsor Harvest Festival of 2018!

Recommended Stories For You

Sincerely,

Terry and Deb Harper