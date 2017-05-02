The Crooked Cup coffee shop opens Windsor location | MyWindsorNow.com

Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays — some events may result in later hours during select summer weekends.

Northern Colorado-based coffee operation The Crooked Cup made Windsor the home of its fourth location earlier this month.

The café opened for business April 17 at 1399 Water Valley Parkway in Windsor — the former location of Bungalow Ice Cream and Coffee.

"It's been great," Owner Gabriel Armstrong said Wednesday. "The community has been super supportive."

The Cooked Cup has two Fort Collins locations and one in Longmont in addition to the new Windsor shop.

Armstrong opened enough locations since he first started the business in Fort Collins after graduating from Colorado State University in 2013, he now has a lengthy list of to-do items for a new store. Working through the approximately 400 items on his checklist can be stressful, he admits. But the Windsor community welcomed him in such a friendly fashion that it made the transition easier.

"I had an unwarranted fear that it would be hard to fit in here," he said.

A Fort Collins local, Armstrong long had his eye on Windsor as a potential option for expansion. With Windsor's growth it seemed like the right time to bring The Crooked Cup's focus on quality coffee, food and service to town.

"We're excited to be a part of Windsor and looking forward to the future," he said. "I think the location is going to be a slam dunk."

Armstrong said he partners with as many local companies as possible to bring local food and drink into his café. For example, his coffee comes from Cafe Richesse in Fort Collins.

He thinks his dedication to quality really shines through in the food served at The Crooked Cup. When he opened his first location, he felt few coffee shops had high-quality, made-from-scratch food. He wanted to his business to be different, and his customers seem to like it, he said.

"People compliment us on our food more than the drinks, it seems like," Armstrong said.

He tries to drive up the level of service, too. Although The Crooked Cup is a coffee shop, he said he tries to emulate the practices and qualities of a full-service restaurant as much as possible.

Customers seem to like to like the total effect so much that he's been able to grow organically and expand to multiple locations, he said.