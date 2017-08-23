The emerald ash borer is coming. Here’s what you can do about it.

» Adult emerald ash borers emerge from trees after between 400 and 500 accumulated degree-days hotter than 50 degrees. Though it won’t matter if the average temperature on a given day rises from 95 to 97 degrees, the borer will mature and spread with greater rapidity the more days clear that 50-degree benchmark.

» Start treating your ash with pesticides, although this only works on infected trees, not as a preventative measure.

» “Shadow-plant” another tree, such as an elm or an oak, next to your ash tree now, so a replacement is already growing when your ash has to be removed.

What you can do for your ash tree in the meantime

» If you think you have emerald ash borer in your tree, call the Greeley Forestry Program at (970) 339-2405.

» New sprouts of leaves and branches clustered close together lower on the tree.

» Look for compound leafs with five to nine leaflets each.

How to know if you have an ash tree

When Boulder officials discovered the emerald ash borer in the city in 2013, they'd been preparing for its arrival for almost 15 years. It was inevitable the invasive tree-killing bug would spread there, given its rapid proliferation across the United States since it first appeared in the Midwest in the early 2000s and Boulder's sizable population of the ash trees the bug kills.

But they were surprised at the fight that faced them.

"It was already everywhere; we just hadn't found it," said Laura Pottorf, who manages quarantine programs for the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

The emerald ash borer is coming to Greeley, too. It's a question of when, not if, and as Boulder shows, it may be here now.

When it arrives — if it hasn't already — every one of Greeley's ash trees will be at risk.

"We don't want people to panic," said city forester Shilloh Hatcher. "But they need to start preparing for this now."

It's not a small risk. According to data provided by the city forestry department, more than 13 percent — or about 2,397 trees — of trees in Greeley's parks and along its streets are ash. That doesn't count the thousands more planted by private owners.

It will cost Greeley thousands of dollars per year to treat or remove and replace infected trees, and those replacements won't match what Greeley will have lost: The ashes are so big, they often make up about three times more of the tree canopy than they do of the percentage of overall trees.

Greeley's plan, which Hatcher said the city has worked on for years, only covers public trees. Private businesses, homeowners and homeowners' associations will have to make their own determinations about whether to treat or remove and replace their ash trees.

The emerald ash borer is so deadly to ash trees in the U.S. because it's an invasive species. It's native to northeast Asia, where trees have defenses against it and predators keep its population in check. None of those safeguards exist here.

The borer doesn't discriminate between old and young ash trees or healthy and sick. It just feeds and kills.

In the spring, adult female borers will lay their eggs on ash bark. When they hatch, the larvae chew through the bark, disrupting the tree's water supply. The larvae mature into pupae, then adults through the winter, and in the spring the adults chew their way back out and spread to another tree. The borers can fly up to a half-mile per year on their own. Humans spread them much faster. It's hypothesized that they came to the U.S. on shipping containers and to Boulder on firewood.

They can go undetected for years, like they did in Boulder, because they kill trees from the top down, and ash trees can be huge. It's hard to notice the telltale signs — D-shaped holes an eighth of an inch in diameter, serpentine tunnels under the bark — when they're hundreds of feet high.

"It's finding a needle in a haystack," Hatcher said. "Trying to see it early is super challenging."

When Greeley does see it, the city will assess public trees on a tree-by-tree basis to determine if they can be treated with pesticides or must be removed. Hatcher estimates that fighting the borer will cost Greeley about $60,000 per year, depending on how many trees are treatable. Removal and replacement is more expensive and time-consuming; the city would have to contract out the removal, buy a new tree and pay for its care as it grows. That doesn't factor that any building those ashes shaded would see higher energy costs from running air conditioning more.

Faced with that, Hatcher said, homeowners have several options. Your first move should be to determine if you have an ash tree on your property, and then decide how badly you want to try to save it.

The most proactive course is what's called "shadow-planting," which is planting a new tree next to an old one that you're going to cut down. Greeley has already started doing this with public ashes. The young tree should have several years to grow before the ash has to be removed. To encourage this, Greeley is letting people shadow-plant ash replacement trees on right-of-way spaces — like the strip of grass between the sidewalk and the street — without the permit they would usually need.

People with ash they're determined to save will have to treat them, though Hatcher said you don't have to start doing that now.

The other option, if you don't care about saving your ash and have no desire to replace it, is to preemptively remove it. Removing infected trees quickly becomes hazardous because the borer's tunneling weakens the branches and makes them brittle. The trees become too dangerous for an arborist to climb, so they have to use their cranes to remove the upper branches, adding to the cost of having the tree taken out. If all you're planning on is getting rid of your ash, Hatcher said, "the cost to you will be substantially less" if you do it sooner.

"We are strongly encouraging people not to plant ash trees in Colorado," said Ryan Lockwood, the communications program manager for the Colorado State Forest Service, espousing the most basic step people can take.

Greeley has already stopped doing that in its newer neighborhoods. Areas east of 23rd Ave. will be hit hardest. There are huge concentrations of ash along 8th Ave. and 11th Ave. Cranford Place also has a large amount. Many of those trees are at least 40 years old. Eventually, those stretches will look like too many neighborhoods in Boulder do, lined with dead and decaying trees, denuded of shade.

By the time Greeley reaches that point, it will have, like Boulder did, instituted a quarantine for firewood in the area. Greeley will also be ready for perhaps the only hope of containing the borer — the introduction of parasitoid wasps into the ecosystem.

These wasps are tiny, non-stinging and not harmful to humans or other flora and fauna in the ecosystem. They're natural predators of the borer, introduced from Asia, and Boulder has had some success establishing them in areas with lots of infected trees. The wasps burrow into infected trees and lay their eggs in borer larvae, killing them, then the hatched wasps move on to the next one.

Despite that initial success, ash trees in Boulder are still dying faster than foresters can treat or remove them. The battle against the borer is one that humans may not be able to win.

"I just hope we can keep up," said Pottorf, the CDA quarantine manager. "That's the hardest part."

— Tommy Wood covers recreation, outdoor and adventures sports for The Tribune. You can reach him at twood@greeleytribune.com, 970-392-4470 or on Twitter @woodstein72.