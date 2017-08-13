The long and winding road: Weld County’s oil travels the distance to local, worldwide markets | MyWindsorNow.com

» According to industry estimates, approximately 2 billion barrels of oil could be recoverable from the entire Niobrara.

» Weld County was the source 9 of every 10 barrels of Colorado crude oil produced in 2015.

» In 2015, the state supplied more than three of every 100 barrels of U.S. crude oil production.

» Crude oil refinery capacity in Colorado is 103,000 barrels of per day, or 0.6 percent of the U.S. total.

» As of May 2017, Colorado produced 3.5 percent of the U.S. crude oil supply.

» In 2015, 60 percent of the electricity generated in Colorado came from coal, 22 percent from natural gas, and 18 percent from renewable energy resources.

» From 2005-15, crude oil production in Colorado more than quadrupled; in the same period, marketed natural gas production rose 51 percent.

About 100 countries produce crude oil. In 2016, 48 percent of the world’s total crude oil production came from five countries:

As of May, the United States produced 9.17 million barrels of oil per day. Here is the breakdown of the top oil producing states, based on daily oil production (in thousands).

Americans consume petroleum products at a rate of three-and-a-half gallons of oil and more than 250 cubic feet of natural gas per day each.

Weld County’s oil journey doesn’t stop with crude. See it’s other uses here .

At the gas station it only takes a minute to fill up your tank, but that fuel required hundreds of man-hours and went through several processes to get to your car.

Each well in the Denver-Julesburg Basin produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, and Colorado sees little fruits of that labor. Because of market forces and a surplus of oil, much of what is produced in Weld County's oil patch is transported to other states or overseas.

From the point of extraction, a barrel of oil enters a network of possible destinations based on factors such as market demand, transportation options and the type of oil. This highly complex process involves several steps, and every barrel and petroleum product has a unique journey to consumers.

Begins with producers

A barrel of oil begins with the producers, such as Extraction Oil & Gas, which operates out of the Wattenberg Field in the Denver-Julesburg Basin — the area from which Weld draws its hydrocarbons. Extraction drills in a variety of places, including Triple Creek, the drilling site west of 71st Avenue between 10th and 20th streets in west Greeley. Blane Thingelstad, a petroleum engineer for Extraction, said the oil once produced from the ground will go into a pipeline to market. At many production sites, however, oil is stored in a tank then loaded onto a truck for transport.

From Weld, oil is sent to Platteville or Lucerne. From Platteville, oil travels to Cushing, Okla., via a crude pipeline; from Lucerne, Extraction ships oil to refineries by rail — either to Suncor in Commerce City, or the Frontier Refinery in Cheyenne, Wyo.

Different refineries are designed for different types of oil. Since the oil from Weld is considered a sweet crude — meaning low in sulfur — the destination after extraction is predicated on refinery capability and demand. Different types of crude lead to different refined products, so demand for crude type and refined product is a determining factor for the oil's final destination.

"Where the oil is sent is a balance between the market and proximity," Thingelstad said. "Everyone has a different price, so depending on transportation, you can find niches."

Some stays in-state

Some oil out of Weld County is trucked into the Suncor facility, which has two refineries in Commerce City. It's the only refinery system in the state.

Crude oil refinery capacity — at Suncor — in Colorado is 103,000 barrels per day, contributing just 0.6 percent of the U.S. production, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. In June, Colorado produced three times that at more than 300,000 barrels per day. In 2016, Colorado produced roughly 318,000 barrels per day, according to the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. Suncor will go through a good 10 percent of that.

Suncor processes petroleum products such as gasoline, kerosene and diesel fuel. In Colorado, gasoline refined at Suncor is sold at Philips 66 and Shell stations. Other products out of Suncor refineries are diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and home heating oils, according to the website.

But given the oversupply, and Suncor's capabilities, much of Colorado's oil is shipped elsewhere, via rail or pipeline. According to Adam Bedard, CEO of ARB Midstream, which engages in moving crude to market, the DJ's light, sweet crude is highly sought after because of its quality.

"That oil out of Weld County is highly versatile and highly sought after, not only locally, in Cushing and the Gulf Coast but overseas," Bedard said. "It's like the Bordeaux of oil."

Most goes out-of-state

Pete Stark, a senior research director and adviser for the oil and gas consulting group IHS in Englewood, said pinpointing an exact trajectory for a barrel of oil is difficult — destinations vary, and a single barrel is scattered into a web of possibilities contingent on market forces.

"It is impossible to follow molecules," Stark said. "Most oil goes out of the state because Colorado refineries cannot handle it all."

Though Colorado's production from 2005-15 more than quadrupled, Colorado produces only 3.5 percent of the U.S. crude oil supply, according to the Energy Information Administration. Weld County, however, produced 9 out of every 10 barrels of oil in Colorado.

A large portion of Weld's crude goes to the National Petroleum Reserve in Cushing, Okla., the "oil crossroads of America." According to Thingelstad, crude traders in Cushing compete with refineries, and a bidding process determines where the barrel is sent.

From Cushing, oil can reach any part of the world that might otherwise not be connected in a local transportation network: Weld oil, dumped in storage tanks in Cushing, might be used in another part of America, or in another country. This opens up the market and garners a better price for the barrel.

Getting to market

The cheapest route from the DJ Basin to Cushing is through a pipeline. Shipping crude oil by rail runs around $10 to $15 per barrel, compared to around $5 per barrel by pipeline, according to the Association of Oil Pipelines website.

The White Cliffs Pipeline, operated by Rose Rock Midstream, runs 572 miles and transports oil from the Platteville to Cushing. Two other pipelines — Saddlehorn and Grand Mesa — follow the same route to Cushing from Weld.

Raul Delgadillo, Colorado district manager of Rose Rock Midstream, which operates White Cliffs, said the pipeline company takes custody of the oil at this point.

"Being able to get to the Cushing hub is very advantageous for all producers," Delgadillo said. "From there, you can reach the coast and enter international trade. If you can get the barrel to Cushing, your options are endless in terms of potential buyers."

Depending on the type of crude, producers might also choose a truck or train to transport to an area not connected by pipeline.

Stark said oil from Cushing generally goes to the mid-continent region of America and the Gulf Coast. Refineries in places such as Indiana, Illinois and Texas are designed to refine large amounts of crude shipped from Cushing. He said petroleum products refined in those states are unlikely to come back to Colorado. The little crude Suncor can take from Weld is refined into gasoline for the local markets.

On average, U.S. refineries produce, from a 42-gallon barrel of crude oil, about 20 gallons of gasoline, 12 gallons of distillate fuel — most of which is sold as diesel fuel — and 4 gallons of jet fuel, as well as more than a dozen other products, according to the Energy Information Administration. Petroleum refineries also produce liquids the petrochemical industry uses to make a variety of chemicals and plastics, the EIA reports.

"Market demand for crude overseas is a huge plus for America," Stark said. "Exports help keep local market price in line with world prices. We are getting more oil into the international market, which has helped narrow a disconnect between American barrel price and international barrel price which existed for many years prior."

The national energy agency reports it cannot track America's crude beyond its borders. The agency does report most of America's crude oil is refined in U.S. refineries to make petroleum products, ranging from soaps and waxes to all sorts of plastics. In fact, petroleum produces thousands of products people use every day.

But Weld County oil plays a pivotal role in the global picture, Bedard said.

"The value of a barrel of oil from Weld extends well beyond the Cushing market into the global market," Bedard said. "Even though the global oil market is 95 million barrels a day, and the DJ is not even 1 percent, it's a valuable barrel. It is a valuable enough barrel that it's sold overseas."