The next 10 years: Rocky Mountain Sports Park’s impact on Windsor | MyWindsorNow.com

Infrastructure changes and economic development are two aspects of Windsor the Rocky Mountain Sports Park may change over the next 10 years.

The $225 million sports park, which was announced in May, is expected to include a stadium capable of housing a minor league baseball team, five high school/collegiate fields, 10 youth fields, four T-ball fields, 16 tournament baseball fields and 16 tournament softball fields, 12 multi-use fields, and additional space for commercial development.

The sports park will be built on the northern edge of land annexed into Windsor at Colo. 257 and Weld County Road 74, 3 miles north of Windsor Lake, and has the potential to bring more tourism to Windsor over the next 10 years, town leaders say.

Mike Billadeau, president and director of operations for RMSP, says he hopes the park will add to Windsor while still keeping the town's small-town feel.

"We will do our best to help Windsor maintain that aura about it," he said.

Although Billadeau and others enjoy the small-town feel of the town, Windsor's population is expected to continue to grow. Stacy Johnson, economic development director for the town, said RMSP will open doors for development.

"It will open up acreage in Windsor and Severance with infrastructure being built out to the park," she said.

That area was already slated for a development — most likely for an industrial park, Johnson said — but she hopes the sports park will bring tourism into the town that an industrial park would not have attracted.

Windsor Mayor Kristie Melendez agrees.

"When that comes to fruition, that will become truly Windsor's first step at tourism," she said.

With an impact study, infrastructure plans, neighborhood meetings and other steps the park will follow as it is built, Melendez said the process will help ensure the park is a supportive asset to the town.

In addition to opening areas up for development, Billadeau said he hopes the impact to the town will extend to household incomes rising, downtown development and infrastructure throughout the town.

But the Midwestern friendliness in the town, Billadeau said, is one of the main reasons Windsor was chosen for the sports park.

"I'm raising my son here," he said. "This is the environment I want him to grow up in."