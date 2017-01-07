The ripple effect of drunk driving: the Nackos family’s story | MyWindsorNow.com

“You’re our extra set of eyes and ears,” Hirth said. “You’re family’s out there too.”

If you see someone on the road you believe is driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, you can report the person to the Colorado State Patrol by dialing *CSP (277). Trooper James Hirth said the agency will then dispatch a trooper to intercept the person and hopefully prevent a crash.

When 19-year-old Kyle Nackos arrived home from work a few days before Thanksgiving, his mother, Julie Nackos, embraced him as soon as she could.

“I’m so glad you’re home,” she told him.

It wasn’t that he’d been gone for a long time. In the six months since he’d graduated Windsor High School, he’d been living with his parents at their Severance home, and working for his father, Scott Nackos’ landscaping company.

Julie said she didn’t know why she hugged Kyle and told him she loved him that day, but it felt right. Now she’s glad she has that memory.

When a handful of law enforcement officers appeared on the family’s doorstep Thanksgiving morning, she knew why they were there. She was nervous and had been pacing all morning. Kyle had gone to a concert with a friend in Colorado Springs earlier that night. The last text she’d received from him at 2:22 a.m. said he was on his way home. His phone had been going to voicemail ever since.

In a quivering voice, one of the younger officers asked her if there was a place they could talk.

Kyle died just before 3 a.m. on Interstate 25, near the Erie/Dacono exit. He and his friend Nash Rider, 16, were indeed on their way home from the concert. About 40 miles from Severance, though, Nash’s car was struck head-on by a Jeep driven by a 25-year-old Alex Rodriguez. Rodriguez was driving south in the northbound lanes of I-25. He is now facing charges of vehicular homicide, and police believe he was drunk at the time of the crash.

Kyle’s death was not an isolated incident — the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that in 2015 over 10,000 people died nationally in crashes related to alcohol. According to the Greeley Police Department, in 2015 there were 128 traffic crashes involving alcohol or drugs within Greeley city limits – a fairly average number for the city, according to officer Colby Zander, who specializes in traffic safety outreach.

According to Weld County Coroner Mark Ward, in 2016, at least 13 people died as a result of traffic crashes involving drugs or alcohol in Weld County.

Those numbers are worth remembering. Rodriguez’s choice Thanksgiving morning deprived the Nackos family of a brother and a son.

Kyle

Scott and Julie arrived in Colorado 13 years ago from Utah. They have three daughters and a son, Kyle, the youngest.

“Kyle told me once when he was little that our house was a little unfair,” Julie said with a laugh. “He said it was like having four moms.”

From the beginning, Kyle showed an interest in sports. He was small for his age, his parents said, but that didn’t affect his passion for the games he played — basketball, football, and especially baseball, where he played second base.

During his senior year at Windsor High School, Julie said, Kyle’s height caught up to his passion for sports when he shot up to over 6 feet. Between his love of camping, fishing and spending time on Windsor Lake, he was always active and on the move.

After graduation in May 2016, Kyle worked for his dad’s landscaping company. He’d talked about going to college to study sports medicine.

He was happy in northern Colorado. Two of his three sisters stayed in the state, and he was close with his nieces and nephews. He was an easy person to get along with — always laughing and joking about something.

Julie knew her son had friends, but she said it hit home for her when one of Kyle’s teachers raved about him during a parent-teacher conference and told her how loved he was at Windsor High School.

She remembered another time, when the mother of a fellow Windsor student said Kyle stuck up for her son when he was being bullied.

“He was a friend to anybody and everyone,” said Julie. “He always looked out for the underdog.”

The kindness Kyle showed the community has since been returned to the Nackos family. Scott and Julie said neighbors have stopped by their house every day since their son’s death, and they have received supportive cards from people they’ve never met before.

Four days after Thanksgiving, Windsor High School observed “Navy for Nackos and Nash,” and the student body turned out, clad in blue, in a show of support for Kyle and Nash, who was still hospitalized at Good Samaritan Medical Center.

“We feel this has drawn the community together,” Julie said.

Forgiveness

Scott and Julie don’t leave Rodriguez out of the discussion when they tell the story of their son’s death.

“It’s got to be hard on (Rodriguez’s) family too,” Julie said.

At a candlelight vigil the day after Kyle’s death, Scott publicly asked for the community to forgive Rodriguez, and asked those in attendance to pray for him. It was a decision rooted in the Nackos family’s strong commitment to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Even though the family knew forgiveness was the only direction they could move in, Julie said she still wouldn’t have been able do it without her faith.

“I’m not going to carry that hatred and anger,” she said. “It eats you and consumes you. (God) forgives us so we should forgive each other.”

Even when they learned he had a prior DUI, they were still able to stand by their decision to forgive him. That forgiveness is tempered with their need for justice.

“The respectful thing for him to do is to plead guilty,” Scott said.

He added he feels the law needs to change. Just the fact that Rodriguez had a prior DUI at all is evidence of that, he said.

“After the first offense the law has got to be tougher,” Scott said. “You take people that can change these laws, and if it happened to their kids, the law would change right away. It has to start with legislation.”

He’s not just talking about jail time either. Scott and Julie said they felt Rodriguez’s decision to drink and drive must have come from a place of pain. They said they feel any decision to abuse drugs and alcohol is indicative of a person’s hurt, and that hurt should be addressed.

“Maybe if Alex had gotten help the first time, this wouldn’t have happened,” Scott said.

Laws

The risks of drunk driving have received a fair amount of publicity in the last 20 years. They’ve been trumpeted across billboards and splashed, sometimes in graphic detail, across TV commercials. Legislators have tried everything from public shaming to community outreach, and yet people still make the decision to drink and drive.

“It’s one of those things you just shake your head about,” said Sgt. Fred Meyer, head of the traffic unit at the Greeley Police Department. “But I think the punishments are lacking a bit.”

He cited drunk driving laws in Arizona, where even first-time offenders often receive jail sentences. That’s not always the case in Colorado, where courts are more likely to impose financial punishments for first-time offenders.

“When people know it’s not just money, it very potentially could be jail time they’re looking at, it might change,” Meyer said.

Zander, the police officer who specializes in traffic safety education, does his best to reach people, especially teenagers, before they face a fine or a jail sentence. As a member of Drive Smart Weld County, he gives presentations on the importance of safety on the road. For Zander the need to reach out is as personal as it is professional.

“Both my parents were killed in a traffic accident this year, so it really hit home for me,” he said. “I’ve been through (this) both professionally and personally.”

Zander shared the Nackos’ opinion that rehabilitation might help some offenders, but he didn’t feel it should be applied to every case. He said punishment needs to increase with re-offenses.

Weld District Attorney Michael Rourke said there is no one-size fits all approach for sentencing DUI cases, but he said first-time offenders don’t always receive a jail sentence. They often pay fines though, and Rourke said $1,000 is the maximum amount for a first-time DUI in Colorado. It should be noted that’s only the court-ordered amount – there are a vast array of costs associated with a DUI, everything from classes on responsible alcohol use to car breathalyzers.

“It used to be that if a person got one DUI or two DUIs or three DUIs, they didn’t increase the punishment,” he said. “But we’re on the right track with this recent legislation.”

He was referencing a 2015 DUI law that makes a person’s fourth DUI an automatic felony, as opposed to the misdemeanor classifications most DUIs receive.

Time and All Eternity

The Nackos family does not refer to Kyle in the past tense. That’s because they know they will see him again.

When Julie and Scott were married in the Mormon Church, they entered into a covenant, one their children were born into. That covenant, sealed them as a family for time and all eternity, Scott said.

The choice Rodriguez made to drink and drive stole Kyle from their lives, but not forever. Their faith was key in their monumental decision to forgive him. And, Julie said, she knows her tender-hearted son wouldn’t have want them to hold onto their hurt and anger.

“I think Kyle would forgive him,” she said.