This week for April 16 | MyWindsorNow.com

TODAY

Bookmobile, 9:45-11 a.m., Timberline Church, 360 Crossroads Blvd., Windsor.

MONDAY

BOOKMOBILE, 9:30-11 a.m., Windsor Gymnastics Academy, 687 Academy Court, Windsor.

Toddler tales story time, 10 and 10:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Developmentally appropriate for children from birth to 3-years-old.

Dance, Rhyme, & Read Storytime, 10:35-11:05 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This story time is developmentally appropriate for children ages 3-6 and focuses on early literacy.

BOOKMOBILE, 3-4 p.m., Founder's Park, Grand Avenue and Founders Circle, Windsor.

Weird Science, 3-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Join the Library to see cool science in action! K-8th graders are invited. No registration is necessary.

TECH TIME IN SEVERANCE, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance. Play, learn, explore and experiment with the latest and greatest in techy gadgets. This event takes place weekly in the library at Range View Elementary School. For ages 8+. No registration is necessary.

Tax Preparation Help, 4-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Need help preparing your 2016 tax return? We'll have qualified local experts here to help you on the first three Mondays in April. No registration required.

BOOKMOBILE, 4:30-6 p.m., Poudre Heights Park, Green River and Colorado River drives, Windsor.

Ask a geek, 6-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

Bookmobile, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Covenant Park Subdivision, 15th Street and Walnut Drive, Windsor.

We'll Read Anything Book Club, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This month we're reading Touching the Wild by Joe Hutto.

TUESDAY

BOOKMOBILE, 9:30 a.m.-noon, Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance. Story time is at 10 a.m. and 10:35 a.m.

Stories in Severance Storytime, 10-11 a.m., Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Pkwy., Severance. Two storytime sessions are now available in Severance at 10 a.m. and 10:35 a.m. For ages 0-6, inside Severance Town Hall.

Shredded Paper Mess!, 10:30-11 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Play in a mess of shredded paper for big body play and sensory fun. Ages 1-5 and their grown-ups. No registration required.

BOOKMOBILE, 3-4 p.m., Windsor Charter Academy, 680 Academy Court, Windsor. School days only.

Lego club, 3-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Ages 5 and older. Legos provided and participants will have the opportunity to free-build, as well as take on a variety of building challenges. No registration required.

Bookmobile, 5-6:30 p.m., Eagle Lake Park- Water Valley, Seadrift Drive, Windsor.

Ask a geek, 6-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

Where and Why, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Learn about the history of water development in northern Colorado, as well as the construction of the Colorado-Big Thompson Project, and the role water conservation can play in managing our future water supplies. Registration is not required.

Windsor Lions Club meeting, 7 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 328 Walnut St. The Windsor Lions Club is the local branch of Lions Club International, supporting the community through volunteering and resources. (2nd and 4th Tuesdays of the month)

WEDNESDAY

Dance, Rhyme, & Read Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This story time is developmentally appropriate for children ages 3-6 and focuses on early literacy.

Bookmobile, 10:00-10:45 a.m., Tozer Preschool, 501 Oak St., Windsor.

Toddler tales story time, 10:35-11:05 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Developmentally appropriate for children from birth to 3-years-old.

Getting Crafty, 3-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Weekly drop-in craft program for children in kindergarten through 8th grade. No registration required.

Bookmobile, 3:30-5 p.m., Promontory Subdivision, 102nd Avenue and 13th Street, Greeley. Craft time is at 4:30 p.m.

Reading Bugs Book Club, 3:45-4:45 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This 5-week book club series is open to children 6-8 years old. Each week members will listen to the story, make a craft, enjoy a snack, and participate in a lively book discussion. In addition, each participant will receive a FREE copy of the book, My Father's Dragon! Registration required.

Ask a geek, 6-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

Local Gems with a Local Geologist, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This will be a hands-on learning experience that includes cracking your very own geode to see its hidden mysteries! Ages 9+, and registration is required.

THURSDAY

Bookmobile, 10-10:45 a.m., Tozer Primary Preschool, 501 Oak St., Windsor.

No Bake Food Fiesta in Severance, 10:30-11 a.m., Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Pkwy., Severance. Take what ingredients you wish, and make yourself a meal! This event is for ages 2-5 and their grown-ups. No registration required.

Thursday Afternoon Book Club, 2-3 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This month we're reading The Light Between Oceans by ML Stedman.

STEAM Makers, 4-5 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Learn the latest in technology tools. Ages 10 and up. Registration required on library website.

Little Makers, 4-5 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Design, create and have fun. Ages 5-9, registration is required.

Bookmobile, 4-5 p.m., Mountain Shadows Subdivision, 86th Avenue Court and 19th Street, Greeley.

Dungeons & Dragons, 5-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Play Dungeons & Dragons, no experience or materials necessary. Ages 12-18, registration required.

Ask a geek, 6-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

Bookmobile, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Windshire Subdivision, Lanley Drive and Windshire Drive, Windsor. Story time is at 7 p.m.

Advancing Your Career, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. We'll explore options that apply whether you want to stay in your current industry or try something new. Registration is not required.

FRIDAY

Babies and books storytime, 9:30-9:45 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Ages birth to 1 year.

BOOKMOBILE, 9:30-10:45 a.m., Windmill Child Enrichment Center, 1215 Automation Drive, Windsor. (First and third Fridays of month only)

Whimsical Wobblers, 10-10:45 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Full of silliness, songs, books and more. This story time is appropriate for ages 15 months to 2.5 years old.

Bookmobile, 2:15-3:30 p.m., Range View Elementary School, 700 Ponderosa Drive, Severance. School days only.

CoderDojo, 3:15-4:15 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Encourages creativity and having fun while learning to code. Ages 8 and up, no registration required.

Fun Fridays in Severance, 4-5 p.m., Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance. Join us inside Severance Town Hall every Friday at 4:00pm for all kinds of fun – Legos, crafts, science, games, and more! There is something for everyone! All ages are welcome. No registration is required.

Bookmobile, 4-5 p.m., Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance.

SATURDAY

Family Bingo Night in Severance, 6-7 p.m., Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance. Bring a sack dinner, we'll provide snacks! Play BINGO and win prizes with family and friends! This is a family event for all ages; no registration is required.