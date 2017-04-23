This Week for April 23 | MyWindsorNow.com

TODAY

Bookmobile, 9:45-11 a.m., Timberline Church, 360 Crossroads Blvd., Windsor.

MONDAY

BOOKMOBILE, 9:30-11 a.m., Windsor Gymnastics Academy, 687 Academy Court, Windsor.

Toddler tales story time, 10 and 10:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Developmentally appropriate for children from birth to 3-years-old.

Dance, Rhyme, & Read Storytime, 10:35-11:05 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This story time is developmentally appropriate for children ages 3-6 and focuses on early literacy.

BOOKMOBILE, 3-4 p.m., Founder's Park, Grand Avenue and Founders Circle, Windsor.

Weird Science, 3-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Join the Library to see cool science in action! K-8th graders are invited. No registration is necessary.

TECH TIME IN SEVERANCE, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance. Play, learn, explore and experiment with the latest and greatest in techy gadgets. This event takes place weekly in the library at Range View Elementary School. For ages 8+. No registration is necessary.

BOOKMOBILE, 4:30-6 p.m., Poudre Heights Park, Green River and Colorado River drives, Windsor.

Ask a geek, 6-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

Bookmobile, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Covenant Park Subdivision, 15th Street and Walnut Drive, Windsor.

TUESDAY

BOOKMOBILE, 9:30 a.m.-noon, Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance. Story time is at 10 a.m. and 10:35 a.m.

Y is for Yoga, 10-10:45 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Let's build literacy skills and healthy minds and bodies through books, songs, rhymes, and yoga! This storytime is appropriate for ages 3-6 and their grown-ups and no registration is necessary.

Curious George on the Big Screen, 11:15-11:45 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Enjoy a silly movie and a snack with storytime friends. For ages 1-5 and their grown-ups; this event takes place at Severance Town Hall. No registration required.

BOOKMOBILE, 3-4 p.m., Windsor Charter Academy, 680 Academy Court, Windsor. School days only.

Lego club, 3-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Ages 5 and older. Legos provided and participants will have the opportunity to free-build, as well as take on a variety of building challenges. No registration required.

Bookmobile, 5-6:30 p.m., Eagle Lake Park- Water Valley, Seadrift Drive, Windsor.

Ask a geek, 6-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

Beekeeping 101, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Greg Bowdish from Hunters Moon Meadery will be here to talk about beekeeping basics and why bees are so important to our environment. Registration is not required.

Windsor Lions Club meeting, 7 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 328 Walnut St. The Windsor Lions Club is the local branch of Lions Club International, supporting the community through volunteering and resources. (2nd and 4th Tuesdays of the month)

WEDNESDAY

Dance, Rhyme, & Read Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This story time is developmentally appropriate for children ages 3-6 and focuses on early literacy.

Bookmobile, 10:10-10:45 a.m., Tozer Preschool, 501 Oak St., Windsor.

Toddler tales story time, 10:35-11:05 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Developmentally appropriate for children from birth to 3-years-old.

Getting Crafty, 3-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Weekly drop-in craft program for children in kindergarten through 8th grade. No registration required.

Bookmobile, 3:30-5 p.m., Promontory Subdivision, 102nd Avenue and 13th Street, Greeley. Craft time is at 4:30 p.m.

Reading Bugs Book Club, 3:45-4:45 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This 5-week book club series is open to children 6-8 years old. Each week members will listen to the story, make a craft, enjoy a snack, and participate in a lively book discussion. In addition, each participant will receive a FREE copy of the book, My Father's Dragon! Registration required.

Prep for Prom Teen Makeup Class, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Just in time for Prom, learn how to do a variety of different make-up techniques using your own personal supply of makeup! Ages 12-18, and registration is required.

Ask a geek, 6-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

Bedtime Yoga, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Little yogis can join us for a pajama storytime complete with calming yoga poses and breaths. Ages 3-6, no registration required.

THURSDAY

Bookmobile, 10-10:45 a.m., Tozer Primary Preschool, 501 Oak St., Windsor.

STEAM Makers, 4-5 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Learn the latest in technology tools. Ages 10 and up. Registration required on library website.

Little Makers, 4-5 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Design, create and have fun. Ages 5-9, registration is required.

Bookmobile, 4-5 p.m., Mountain Shadows Subdivision, 86th Avenue Court and 19th Street, Greeley.

BOARD GAME NIGHT, 5-7:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Play a variety of board games courtesy of Heroes & Horrors Games. Ages 8+, no registration required.

Library Board Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St.

Ask a geek, 6-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

Bookmobile, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Windshire Subdivision, Lanley Drive and Windshire Drive, Windsor. Story time is at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Babies and books storytime, 9:30-9:45 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Ages birth to 1 year.

BOOKMOBILE, 9:30-10:45 a.m., Windmill Child Enrichment Center, 1215 Automation Drive, Windsor. (First and third Fridays of month only)

Whimsical Wobblers, 10-10:45 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Full of silliness, songs, books and more. This story time is appropriate for ages 15 months to 2.5 years old.

Bookmobile, 2:15-3:30 p.m., Range View Elementary School, 700 Ponderosa Drive, Severance. School days only.

CoderDojo, 3:15-4:15 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Encourages creativity and having fun while learning to code. Ages 8 and up, no registration required.

Fun Fridays in Severance, 4-5 p.m., Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance. Join us inside Severance Town Hall every Friday at 4:00pm for all kinds of fun – Legos, crafts, science, games, and more! There is something for everyone! All ages are welcome. No registration is required.

Bookmobile, 4-5 p.m., Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance.

Teen Video Game Night, 5-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St.