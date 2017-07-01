This Week for July 2 | MyWindsorNow.com

TODAY

Bookmobile, 10:45-11:45 a.m., Timberline Church, 360 Crossroads Blvd., Windsor.

MONDAY

BOOKMOBILE, 9:30-11 a.m., Windsor Gymnastics Academy, 687 Academy Court, Windsor.

Toddler Tales Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Developmentally appropriate for children ages birth to 3.

Dance, RHYME, & READ STORYTIME, 10:35-11:05 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This story time is developmentally appropriate for children ages 3-6 and focuses on early literacy.

BOOKMOBILE, 3-4 p.m., Founder's Park, Grand Avenue and Founders Circle, Windsor.

Weird Science, 3-4 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Join the Library to see cool science in action! K-8th graders are invited. No registration is necessary.

PAWS for Reading, 3:30 and 4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

BOOKMOBILE, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Poudre Heights Park, Green River and Colorado River drives, Windsor.

Ask a geek, 6-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

Bookmobile, 6-7 p.m., Covenant Park Subdivision, 15th Street and Walnut Drive, Windsor.

TUESDAY

The Library will be closed on Tuesday, July 4 for the Independence Day holiday.

WEDNESDAY

Jack and Kitty, 10-11 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Join us for a refreshing blend of organic vaudeville folk for kids! This event is for ages 0-6 and their grown-ups. No registration required.

Bookmobile, 9 a.m.-noon, Mobile Food Pantry at Faith United Church of Christ, (1st Wednesday of the month only) 1020 Walnut St., Windsor.

Getting Crafty, 3-4 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Weekly drop-in craft program for children in kindergarten through 8th grade. No registration required.

Bookmobile, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Promontory Subdivision, 103nd Ave. and 13th St., Greeley.

PAWS for Reading, 3:30 and 4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Bookmobile, 5-6 p.m., Windsor Meadows Apartment Homes, 1500 Tipton Dr. Windsor.

Ask a geek, 6-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

Smoothie Challenge, 6-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. What creative combination of fruits and veggies can your team blend for the ultimate smoothie? For ages 9+. Registration is required.

THURSDAY

Bookmobile, 8:45-9:45 a.m., Extended School Year (select dates only) Mountain View Elementary, 810 3rd St., Windsor and 10-11 a.m., Tozer Primary, 501 Oak St., Windsor.

PAWS for Reading, 10 and 11 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

STEAM Makers, 3-4 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Learn the latest in technology tools. Ages 10 and up. Registration required on library website.

Little Makers, 3-4 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Design, create and have fun. Ages 5-9, registration is required.

PAWS for Reading, 3:30 and 4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Bookmobile, 4-5 p.m., Mountain Shadows Subdivision, 86th Avenue Ct. and 19th St., Greeley.

Dungeons & Dragons, 5-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Play Dungeons & Dragons, no materials or experience necessary. Ages 12-18, registration is required.

Bookmobile, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Owl Ridge Subdivision, 82nd Ave. and 81st Ave. Pkwy., Greeley.

Painted Rock Cactus Craft, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Decorate a flower pot and then "plant" some painted rock cactus! This program is for adults. Registration is required.

FRIDAY

Babies and Books Storytime, 9:30-9:45 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Ages birth to 1 year.

BOOKMOBILE, 9:30-10:45 a.m., Windmill Child Enrichment Center, 1215 Automation Drive, Windsor. (First and third Fridays of month only)

Whimsical Wobblers, 10-11:15 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Full of silliness, songs, books and more. This story time is appropriate for ages 15 months to 2.5 years old.

Bookmobile, 1-3 p.m., Windmill Summer Camp at Range View Elementary, 700 Ponderosa Dr., Severance.

Coder Dojo, 3-4 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Encourages creativity and having fun while learning to code. Ages 8 and up, no registration required.

Fun Fridays in Severance, 4-5 p.m., Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance. Join us inside Severance Town Hall every Friday at 4:00pm for all kinds of fun – Legos, crafts, science, games, and more! There is something for everyone! All ages are welcome. No registration is required.

Bookmobile, 4-5 p.m., Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance.

DIY Fandom Fashion Show, 6-7:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. You'll have the evening to create your own master piece and then try to win the prize for best outfit! For ages 12-18, and registration is required.

SATURDAY

Bookmobile, Wild Card Saturday, Find us at various events & loca ons around town! Times vary – check website for more informa on at http://www.clearviewlibrary.org.

PAWS for Reading, 10-11 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration is required.