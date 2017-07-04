This Week for July 5 | MyWindsorNow.com

WEDNESDAY

Jack and Kitty, 10-11 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Join us for a refreshing blend of organic vaudeville folk for kids! This event is for ages 0-6 and their grown-ups. No registration required.

Bookmobile, 9 a.m.-noon, Mobile Food Pantry at Faith United Church of Christ, (1st Wednesday of the month only) 1020 Walnut St., Windsor.

Getting Crafty, 3-4 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Weekly drop-in craft program for children in kindergarten through 8th grade. No registration required.

Bookmobile, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Promontory Subdivision, 103nd Ave. and 13th St., Greeley.

PAWS for Reading, 3:30 and 4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Bookmobile, 5-6 p.m., Windsor Meadows Apartment Homes, 1500 Tipton Dr. Windsor.

Ask a geek, 6-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

Smoothie Challenge, 6-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. What creative combination of fruits and veggies can your team blend for the ultimate smoothie? For ages 9+. Registration is required.

THURSDAY

Bookmobile, 8:45-9:45 a.m., Extended School Year (select dates only) Mountain View Elementary, 810 3rd St., Windsor and 10-11 a.m., Tozer Primary, 501 Oak St., Windsor.

PAWS for Reading, 10 and 11 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

STEAM Makers, 3-4 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Learn the latest in technology tools. Ages 10 and up. Registration required on library website.

Little Makers, 3-4 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Design, create and have fun. Ages 5-9, registration is required.

PAWS for Reading, 3:30 and 4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Bookmobile, 4-5 p.m., Mountain Shadows Subdivision, 86th Avenue Ct. and 19th St., Greeley.

Dungeons & Dragons, 5-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Play Dungeons & Dragons, no materials or experience necessary. Ages 12-18, registration is required.

Bookmobile, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Owl Ridge Subdivision, 82nd Ave. and 81st Ave. Pkwy., Greeley.

Painted Rock Cactus Craft, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Decorate a flower pot and then "plant" some painted rock cactus! This program is for adults. Registration is required.

FRIDAY

Babies and Books Storytime, 9:30-9:45 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Ages birth to 1 year.

BOOKMOBILE, 9:30-10:45 a.m., Windmill Child Enrichment Center, 1215 Automation Drive, Windsor. (First and third Fridays of month only)

Whimsical Wobblers, 10-11:15 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Full of silliness, songs, books and more. This story time is appropriate for ages 15 months to 2.5 years old.

Bookmobile, 1-3 p.m., Windmill Summer Camp at Range View Elementary, 700 Ponderosa Dr., Severance.

Coder Dojo, 3-4 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Encourages creativity and having fun while learning to code. Ages 8 and up, no registration required.

Fun Fridays in Severance, 4-5 p.m., Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance. Join us inside Severance Town Hall every Friday at 4:00pm for all kinds of fun – Legos, crafts, science, games, and more! There is something for everyone! All ages are welcome. No registration is required.

Bookmobile, 4-5 p.m., Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance.

DIY Fandom Fashion Show, 6-7:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. You'll have the evening to create your own master piece and then try to win the prize for best outfit! For ages 12-18, and registration is required.

SATURDAY

Bookmobile, Wild Card Saturday, Find us at various events & loca ons around town! Times vary – check website for more informa on at http://www.clearviewlibrary.org.

PAWS for Reading, 10-11 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration is required.

SUNDAY

Bookmobile, 10:45-11:45 a.m., Timberline Church, 360 Crossroads Blvd., Windsor.

MONDAY

BOOKMOBILE, 9:30-11 a.m., Windsor Gymnastics Academy, 687 Academy Court, Windsor.

Toddler Tales Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Developmentally appropriate for children ages birth to 3.

Dance, RHYME, & READ STORYTIME, 10:35-11:05 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This story time is developmentally appropriate for children ages 3-6 and focuses on early literacy.

BOOKMOBILE, 3-4 p.m., Founder's Park, Grand Avenue and Founders Circle, Windsor.

Weird Science, 3-4 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Join the Library to see cool science in action! K-8th graders are invited. No registration is necessary.

PAWS for Reading, 3:30 and 4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

BOOKMOBILE, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Poudre Heights Park, Green River and Colorado River drives, Windsor.

Ask a geek, 6-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

Bookmobile, 6-7 p.m., Covenant Park Subdivision, 15th Street and Walnut Drive, Windsor.

TUESDAY

BOOKMOBILE, 9:30 a.m.-noon, Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance. Story time is at 10 a.m. and 10:35 a.m.

Stories in Severance, 10+11 a.m., Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance. If you and your kids can't make it to Windsor, the Clearview Library District will bring Pete the Cat, Dr. Seuss, stories, puppets, and dancing to you with storytimes at Severance Town Hall! Ages 0-6, no registration required.

Block Party, 10:30-11 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Kiddos ages 2-5 can join senior citizens from Good Samaritan Assisted Living to create buildings, patterns, and relationships! No registration required.

BOOKMOBILE, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Northern Lights Park (2nd & 4th Tuesdays only), 550 Saratoga Way, Windsor.

Lego Club, 3-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. JLegos provided and participants will have the opportunity to free-build, as well as take on a variety of building challenges. No registration is necessary.

PAWS for Reading, 3:30 and 4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Bookmobile, 5-6 p.m., Eagle Lake Park- Water Valley, Seadrift Drive, Windsor.

Ask a geek, 6-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

Rec & Tech, 6-7 p.m., Play with our large collection of tech toys, explore gems with a local geologist, fly a drone, compete in a lawn game, make a craft, and have a snack! All ages, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. No registration. This event will take place at Lakeview Park in Severance.

Painted Rock Cactus Craft (encore), 6:30-7:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Decorate a flower pot and then "plant" some painted rock cactus! This program is for adults. Registration is required.

Windsor Lions Club meeting, 7 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 328 Walnut St. The Windsor Lions Club is the local branch of Lions Club International, supporting the community through volunteering and resources. (2nd and 4th Tuesdays of the month).