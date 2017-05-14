This Week for May 14 | MyWindsorNow.com

TODAY

Bookmobile, 9:45-11 a.m., Timberline Church, 360 Crossroads Blvd., Windsor.

MONDAY

BOOKMOBILE, 9:30-11 a.m., Windsor Gymnastics Academy, 687 Academy Court, Windsor.

Toddler tales story time, 10 and 10:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Developmentally appropriate for children from birth to 3-years-old.

PAWS for Reading, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

DANCE, RHYME, & READ STORYTIME, 10:35-11:05 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This story time is developmentally appropriate for children ages 3-6 and focuses on early literacy.

BOOKMOBILE, 3-4 p.m., Founder's Park, Grand Avenue and Founders Circle, Windsor.

Weird Science, 3-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Join the Library to see cool science in action! K-8th graders are invited. No registration is necessary.

PAWS for Reading, 3:30 and 4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

TECH TIME IN SEVERANCE, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance. Play, learn, explore and experiment with the latest and greatest in techy gadgets. This event takes place weekly in the library at Range View Elementary School. For ages 8+. No registration is necessary.

BOOKMOBILE, 4:30-6 p.m., Poudre Heights Park, Green River and Colorado River drives, Windsor.

Ask a geek, 6-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

Bookmobile, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Covenant Park Subdivision, 15th Street and Walnut Drive, Windsor.

We'll Read Anything Book Club, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This month we're reading The Light Between Oceans by ML Stedman.

TUESDAY

BOOKMOBILE, 9:30 a.m.-noon, Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance. Story time is at 10 a.m. and 10:35 a.m.

Stories in Severance, 10-11 a.m., Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance. If you and your kids can't make it to Windsor, the Clearview Library District will bring Pete the Cat, Dr. Seuss, stories, puppets, and dancing to you with storytimes at Severance Town Hall! Ages 0-6, no registration required.

BOOKMOBILE, 3-4 p.m., Windsor Charter Academy, 680 Academy Court, Windsor. School days only.

Lego club, 3-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Ages 5 and older. Legos provided and participants will have the opportunity to free-build, as well as take on a variety of building challenges. No registration required.

PAWS for Reading, 3:30 and 4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Bookmobile, 5-6:30 p.m., Eagle Lake Park- Water Valley, Seadrift Drive, Windsor.

Ask a geek, 6-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

Earring Making, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Cornelia, Windsor's queen of up-cycling, will be here to teach everyone how to make an easy pair of earrings with just a glue gun and a stamp! Registration is required.

Windsor Lions Club meeting, 7 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 328 Walnut St. The Windsor Lions Club is the local branch of Lions Club International, supporting the community through volunteering and resources. (2nd and 4th Tuesdays of the month)

WEDNESDAY

Dance, RHYME, & READ STORYTIME, 10-10:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This story time is developmentally appropriate for children ages 3-6 and focuses on early literacy.

Bookmobile, 10:00-10:45 a.m., Tozer Preschool, 501 Oak St., Windsor.

PAWS for Reading, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Toddler tales story time, 10:35-11:05 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Developmentally appropriate for children from birth to 3-years-old.

Getting Crafty, 3-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Weekly drop-in craft program for children in kindergarten through 8th grade. No registration required.

Bookmobile, 3:30-5 p.m., Promontory Subdivision, 102nd Avenue and 13th Street, Greeley. Craft time is at 4:30 p.m.

Ask a geek, 6-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

MOVIE & MUNCHIES, 6-8 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Watch the movie Moana and enjoy treats from our snack bar. Ages 9+, no registration required.

THURSDAY

Bookmobile, 10-10:45 a.m., Tozer Primary Preschool, 501 Oak St., Windsor.

Thursday Afternoon Book Club, 2-3 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

STEAM Makers, 4-5 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Learn the latest in technology tools. Ages 10 and up. Registration required on library website.

Little Makers, 4-5 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Design, create and have fun. Ages 5-9, registration is required.

Bookmobile, 4-5 p.m., Mountain Shadows Subdivision, 86th Avenue Court and 19th Street, Greeley.

Dungeons & Dragons, 5-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Play Dungeons & Dragons, no materials or experience necessary. Ages 12-18, and registration is required.

Ask a geek, 6-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

Bookmobile, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Windshire Subdivision, Lanley Drive and Windshire Drive, Windsor. Story time is at 7 p.m.

Earring Making in Severance, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway. We will make an easy pair of earrings with just a glue gun and a stamp! Registration is required. This event will take place at Severance Town Hall.

FRIDAY

Babies and books storytime, 9:30-9:45 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Ages birth to 1 year.

BOOKMOBILE, 9:30-10:45 a.m., Windmill Child Enrichment Center, 1215 Automation Drive, Windsor. (First and third Fridays of month only)

Whimsical Wobblers, 10-10:45 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Full of silliness, songs, books and more. This story time is appropriate for ages 15 months to 2.5 years old.

Bookmobile, 2:15-3:30 p.m., Range View Elementary School, 700 Ponderosa Drive, Severance. School days only.

Coder Dojo, 3:15-4:15 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Encourages creativity and having fun while learning to code. Ages 8 and up, no registration required.

Fun Fridays in Severance, 4-4:45 p.m., Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance. Join us inside Severance Town Hall every Friday at 4:00pm for all kinds of fun – Legos, crafts, science, games, and more! There is something for everyone! All ages are welcome. No registration is required.

Bookmobile, 4-5 p.m., Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance.

Keep Calm and Relax On, 5-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Join us at the Library for some relaxing yoga, make your own DIY stress ball, and grab your very own pre-made stress kit as you leave! For ages 12-18. Registration required.

SATURDAY

Bookmobile Pop-Up and Cook-Off, noon-2 p.m., Join us in celebrating the Bookmobile this year as we Pop-Up at Boardwalk Park with a Chili Cook-Off! All ages, no registration required. .