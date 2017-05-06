This Week for May 7 | MyWindsorNow.com

TODAY

Bookmobile, 9:45-11 a.m., Timberline Church, 360 Crossroads Blvd., Windsor.

MONDAY

BOOKMOBILE, 9:30-11 a.m., Windsor Gymnastics Academy, 687 Academy Court, Windsor.

Toddler tales story time, 10 and 10:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Developmentally appropriate for children from birth to 3-years-old.

PAWS for Reading, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

DANCE, RHYME, & READ STORYTIME, 10:35-11:05 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This story time is developmentally appropriate for children ages 3-6 and focuses on early literacy.

Pinwheel Coasters, 1-2:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Sew your own pinwheel coaster. Sewing experience and registration required.

BOOKMOBILE, 3-4 p.m., Founder's Park, Grand Avenue and Founders Circle, Windsor.

Weird Science, 3-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Join the Library to see cool science in action! K-8th graders are invited. No registration is necessary.

PAWS for Reading, 3:30 and 4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

TECH TIME IN SEVERANCE, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance. Play, learn, explore and experiment with the latest and greatest in techy gadgets. This event takes place weekly in the library at Range View Elementary School. For ages 8+. No registration is necessary.

BOOKMOBILE, 4:30-6 p.m., Poudre Heights Park, Green River and Colorado River drives, Windsor.

Ask a geek, 6-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

Bookmobile, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Covenant Park Subdivision, 15th Street and Walnut Drive, Windsor.

TUESDAY

BOOKMOBILE, 9:30 a.m.-noon, Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance. Story time is at 10 a.m. and 10:35 a.m.

Stories in Severance, 10-11 a.m., Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance. If you and your kids can't make it to Windsor, the Clearview Library District will bring Pete the Cat, Dr. Seuss, stories, puppets, and dancing to you with storytimes at Severance Town Hall! Ages 0-6, no registration required.

Space!, 10:30-11 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Man the controls, make your own constellations, and create craters on the moon! For ages 2-5 and their grown-ups. No registration required.

BOOKMOBILE, 3-4 p.m., Windsor Charter Academy, 680 Academy Court, Windsor. School days only.

Lego club, 3-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Ages 5 and older. Legos provided and participants will have the opportunity to free-build, as well as take on a variety of building challenges. No registration required.

PAWS for Reading, 3:30 and 4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Bookmobile, 5-6:30 p.m., Eagle Lake Park- Water Valley, Seadrift Drive, Windsor.

Ask a geek, 6-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

Wild about Mushrooms, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Learn about the natural history of mushrooms and how to forage for them with experienced mushroom hunter Rico Moore. Registration is not required.

Windsor Lions Club meeting, 7 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 328 Walnut St. The Windsor Lions Club is the local branch of Lions Club International, supporting the community through volunteering and resources. (2nd and 4th Tuesdays of the month)

WEDNESDAY

Dance, RHYME, & READ STORYTIME, 10-10:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This story time is developmentally appropriate for children ages 3-6 and focuses on early literacy.

Bookmobile, 10:00-10:45 a.m., Tozer Preschool, 501 Oak St., Windsor.

PAWS for Reading, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Toddler tales story time, 10:35-11:05 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Developmentally appropriate for children from birth to 3-years-old.

Getting Crafty, 3-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Weekly drop-in craft program for children in kindergarten through 8th grade. No registration required.

Bookmobile, 3:30-5 p.m., Promontory Subdivision, 102nd Avenue and 13th Street, Greeley. Craft time is at 4:30 p.m.

Ask a geek, 6-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

THURSDAY

Space!, 10:30-11 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Man the controls, make your own constellations, and create craters on the moon! For ages 2-5 and their grown-ups. No registration required.

Bookmobile, 10-10:45 a.m., Tozer Primary Preschool, 501 Oak St., Windsor.

PAWS for Reading, 3:30 and 4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

STEAM Makers, 4-5 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Learn the latest in technology tools. Ages 10 and up. Registration required on library website.

Little Makers, 4-5 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Design, create and have fun. Ages 5-9, registration is required.

Bookmobile, 4-5 p.m., Mountain Shadows Subdivision, 86th Avenue Court and 19th Street, Greeley.

Board Game Night, 5-7:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Learn to play a variety of board games. Ages 8+, no registration required.

Ask a geek, 6-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

Bookmobile, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Windshire Subdivision, Lanley Drive and Windshire Drive, Windsor. Story time is at 7 p.m.

Estate Planning, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This class will provide an overview of the tools that are available to help you develop an estate plan. Registration is not required.

FRIDAY

Babies and books storytime, 9:30-9:45 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Ages birth to 1 year.

BOOKMOBILE, 9:30-10:45 a.m., Windmill Child Enrichment Center, 1215 Automation Drive, Windsor. (First and third Fridays of month only)

Whimsical Wobblers, 10-10:45 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Full of silliness, songs, books and more. This story time is appropriate for ages 15 months to 2.5 years old.

Bookmobile, 2:15-3:30 p.m., Range View Elementary School, 700 Ponderosa Drive, Severance. School days only.

Coder Dojo, 3:15-4:15 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Encourages creativity and having fun while learning to code. Ages 8 and up, no registration required.

Fun Fridays in Severance, 4-4:45 p.m., Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance. Join us inside Severance Town Hall every Friday at 4:00pm for all kinds of fun – Legos, crafts, science, games, and more! There is something for everyone! All ages are welcome. No registration is required.

Bookmobile, 4-5 p.m., Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance.

Pop-Up Teen DIY Booth, 6-9 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. We'll be creating a pop-up booth for the Teen Dance at the Town of Windsor's Recreation Center. For 6th, 7th, and 9th graders.

SATURDAY

Space!, 10:30-11 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Man the controls, make your own constellations, and create craters on the moon! For ages 2-5 and their grown-ups. No registration required.

Mother's Day Corsages, 2-3 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Learn how to make a wrist corsage for Mother's Day. Ages 12+, and registration is required.

Family BINGO Night, 6-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. All ages family event. No registration required.