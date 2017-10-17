This week in Windsor, Colorado: 10.18.17-10.24.17

TODAY

Bookmobile, 9 a.m.-11 a.m., Mobile Food Pantry at Faith United Church of Christ, (1st Wednesday of the month only) 1020 Walnut St., Windsor.

Dance, RHYME, & READ STORYTIME, 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This story time is developmentally appropriate for children ages 3-6 and focuses on early literacy.

PAWS for Reading, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Toddler Tales Storytime, 10:35 a.m.-11:05 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Developmentally appropriate for children ages birth to 3.

GETTING CRAFTY, 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This is a weekly drop-in craft program for children 5-12. No registration is required.

Bookmobile, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Promontory Subdivision, 103nd Ave. and 13th St., Greeley.

Bookmobile, 5 p.m.-6 p.m., Windsor Meadows Apartment Homes, 1500 Tipton Dr. Windsor.

Ask a geek, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

Zombie Appreciation Party, 6:30 p.m.-730 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Catch a rainbow, and melt it on a pumpkin! We'll capture all the colors of the rainbow to create works of art! Registration required.

THURSDAY

Bookmobile, 9 a.m.-9:45 a.m., Windsor Gymnastics Academy, 810 3rd St., 687 Academy Ct. Windsor.

PAWS for Reading, 10 a.m.-11 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Story Explorers, 10:30-11 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Story Explorers Book Club is open to children 3-5 years old, and registration IS required for each session! Please fill in one registration per family/group (not per child).

Thursday Afternoon Book Club, 2 p.m.-3 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This month we're reading The Lilac Girls by Martha Hall Kelly.

Create, 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This program is geared towards young minds (ages 5-12) who love to create, tinker, and build. No registration required.

Weird Science, 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Join the Library to see cool science in action! For ages 5-12. No registration is necessary.

PAWS for Reading, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Bookmobile, 4 p.m.-5 p.m., Mountain Shadows Subdivision, 86th Ave. Ct. and 19th St., Greeley.

Full STEAM Ahead, 4 p.m.-5 p.m., Range View Elementary School, 700 Ponderosa Dr. Severance. Build your creative skills with LEGOs, Playmags, marble runs and crafts. All ages, no registration. This event is at Range View Elementary School in Severance.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Play D&D, No Materials Or Experience necessary. Ages 12-18, registration is required.

LIBRARY BOARD MEETING, 5 p.m.-6 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St.

Bookmobile, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Owl Ridge Subdivision, 82nd Ave. and 81st Ave. Pkwy., Greeley.

Ask a geek, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

FRIDAY

Bookmobile, 9:30 a.m.-10:45 a.m., Windmill Child Enrichment Center, (1st & 3rd only) 1215 Automation Dr. Windsor.

Babies and Books Storytime, 9:30 a.m.-9:45 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Ages birth to 1 year.

Whimsical Wobblers, 10 a.m.-11:15 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Full of silliness, songs, books and more. This story time is appropriate for ages 15 months to 2.5 years old.

Bookmobile, 2:15 p.m.-3:30 p.m., Range View Elementary School (school days only), 700 Ponderosa Dr., Severance.

CoderDojo, 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Encouraging creativity and having fun learning to code! Ages 5-12, no registration is required.

Halloween Party, 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Wear your costume and get a prize! For ages 5-12. No registration required.

SATURDAY

Halloween Party, 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Wear your costume and get a prize! For ages 5-12. No registration required.

SUNDAY

Bookmobile, 10:45 a.m.-11:45 a.m., Timberline Church, 360 Crossroads Blvd., Windsor.

MONDAY

BOOKMOBILE, 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m., Windsor Gymnastics Academy, 687 Academy Court, Windsor.

Toddler Tales Storytime, 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Developmentally appropriate for children ages birth to 3.

PAWS for Reading, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Dance, RHYME, & READ STORYTIME, 10:35 a.m.-11:05 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This story time is developmentally appropriate for children ages 3-6 and focuses on early literacy.

BOOKMOBILE, 3 p.m.-4 p.m., Founder's Park, Grand Ave. and Founders Cir., Windsor.

Tech Time, 4 p.m.-5 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Play, learn, explore and experiment with the latest and greatest in techy gadgets at Range View Elementary School in Severance. All ages, no registration.

BOOKMOBILE, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Poudre Heights Park, Green River and Colorado River drives, Windsor.

Cooking: The Books, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Our food and drink focused book club is taking a bite out of Laura Childs' Tea Shop Mystery series. Read any book in the series, then join us at Happy Lucky's Teahouse in Fort Collins to discuss it. No registration required.

Bookmobile, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Covenant Park Subdivision, 15th Street and Walnut Drive, Windsor

Ask a geek, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

TUESDAY

BOOKMOBILE, 9:30 a.m.-noon, Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance. Story time is at 10 a.m. and 10:35 a.m.

Y IS FOR YOGA, 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This storytime is appropriate for ages 3-6 and their grown-ups. No registration required.

Stories in Severance, 10 a.m.-11 a.m., Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance. If you and your kids can't make it to Windsor, the Clearview Library District will bring Pete the Cat, Dr. Seuss, stories, puppets, and dancing to you with storytimes at Severance Town Hall! Ages 0-6, no registration required.

BOOKMOBILE, 3 p.m.-4 p.m., Windsor Charter Academy (school days only) 680 Academy Ct. Windsor.

LeGO CLUB, 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Ages 5+. Legos provided and participants will have the opportunity to free-build, as well as take on a variety of building challenges. No registration is necessary.

PAWS for Reading, 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Bookmobile, 5 p.m.-6 p.m., Eagle Lake Park- Water Valley, Seadrift Drive, Windsor.

Ask a geek, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

Windsor Lions Club meeting, 7 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 328 Walnut St. The Windsor Lions Club is the local branch of Lions Club International, supporting the community through volunteering and resources. (2nd and 4th Tuesdays of the month).