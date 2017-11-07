This week in Windsor, Colorado: 11.08.17-11.14.17

TODAY

Robin's Nest at House of Windsor STORYTIME, 9:30 a.m.-10 a.m., Join us for a special storytime at Robin's Nest at House of Windsor: 430 Main Street in Windsor. No registration is required.

Dance, RHYME, & READ STORYTIME, 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This story time is developmentally appropriate for children ages 3-6 and focuses on early literacy.

PAWS for Reading, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Toddler Tales Storytime, 10:35 a.m.-11:05 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Developmentally appropriate for children ages birth to 3.

Bookmobile, 12:45 p.m.-2:30 p.m., Tozer Elementary School (school days only), 501 Oak St., Windsor.

Recommended Stories For You

GETTING CRAFTY, 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This is a weekly drop-in craft program for children 5-12. No registration is required.

Bookmobile, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Promontory Subdivision, 103nd Ave. and 13th St., Greeley.

Bookmobile, 5 p.m.-6 p.m., Windsor Meadows Apartment Homes, 1500 Tipton Dr. Windsor.

Ask a geek, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

Global Readers Social Club, 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. We focus on books, films and local cultural events which address important global and social issues. Everyone is welcome! No registration required.

THURSDAY

Bookmobile, 9 a.m.-9:45 a.m., Windsor Gymnastics Academy (school days only), 687 Academy Ct., Windsor.

Create, 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This program is geared towards young minds (ages 5-12) who love to create, tinker, and build. No registration required.

Weird Science, 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Join the Library to see cool science in action! For ages 5-12. No registration is necessary.

PAWS for Reading, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Bookmobile, 4 p.m.-5 p.m., Mountain Shadows Subdivision, 86th Ave. Ct. and 19th St., Greeley.

Full STEAM Ahead, 4 p.m.-5 p.m., Range View Elementary School, 700 Ponderosa Dr. Severance. Build your creative skills with LEGOs, Playmags, marble runs and crafts. All ages, no registration. This event is at Range View Elementary School in Severance.

Bookmobile, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Owl Ridge Subdivision, 82nd Ave. and 81st Ave. Pkwy., Greeley.

Ask a geek, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

Pub Trivia @ High Hops, 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Sign up in person at the brewery starting at 5:30 p.m. or register your team of 6 or fewer players in advance online at clearviewlibrary.org.

Considering an Investment Property, 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Attend this session before taking the plunge! Taught by local experts. No registration required.

FRIDAY

Bookmobile, 9:30 a.m.-10:45 a.m., Tozer Elementary School (school days only), 501 Oak St., Windsor.

Babies and Books Storytime, 9:30 a.m.-9:45 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Ages birth to 1 year.

Whimsical Wobblers, 10 a.m.-11:15 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Full of silliness, songs, books and more. This story time is appropriate for ages 15 months to 2.5 years old.

Bookmobile, 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m., Range View Elementary School (school days only), 700 Ponderosa Dr., Severance.

CoderDojo, 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Encouraging creativity and having fun learning to code! Ages 5-12, no registration is required.

#Friday, 3 p.m.- 5 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Watch movies, play games, or just hang out with your friends at this new program! Ages 9-13, no registration.

SATURDAY

PAWS for Reading, 10 a.m.-11 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Free Children's Concert, 11:30 a.m.-11:30-noon, Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Join us for a FREE children's concert featuring The Emperor and the Nightingale, written by David Mullikin, and presented by the Front Range Chamber Players! No registration.

Build a Robot Workshop, 2 p.m.- 4 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Build your own robot (to keep!) in this special robotics event sponsored by Sparkfun, and with the help of the members of the Windsor High School Robotics Team! For ages 10-13 (4th-8th grades). Registration is required.

SUNDAY

Bookmobile, 10:45 a.m.-11:45 a.m., Timberline Church, 360 Crossroads Blvd., Windsor.

MONDAY

BOOKMOBILE, 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m., Windsor Gymnastics Academy, 687 Academy Court, Windsor.

Toddler Tales Storytime, 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Developmentally appropriate for children ages birth to 3.

PAWS for Reading, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Dance, RHYME, & READ STORYTIME, 10:35 a.m.-11:05 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This story time is developmentally appropriate for children ages 3-6 and focuses on early literacy.

Gardening Club: Easy Houseplants, 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Join Amy Lentz, horticulture agent from Weld County Extension, as she reviews some of the top houseplants you can easily grow in your home or office. No registration.

BOOKMOBILE, 3 p.m.-4 p.m., Founder's Park, Grand Ave. and Founders Cir., Windsor.

PAWS for Reading, 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Tech Time, 4 p.m.-5 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Play, learn, explore and experiment with the latest and greatest in techy gadgets at Range View Elementary School in Severance. All ages, no registration.

BOOKMOBILE, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Poudre Heights Park, 1670 Green River Dr, Windsor.

Ask a geek, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

Bookmobile, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Covenant Park Subdivision, 15th St and Walnut Dr., Windsor.

Stuffed Animal Sleepover, 6:30 p.m.-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This storytime is for ages 1-5. Bring a stuffed animal friend who would like to stay the night with Miss Andrea in the library! Children can then pick up their stuffed animals and a special memento Tuesday the 14th. No registration required.

TUESDAY

BOOKMOBILE, 9:30 a.m.-noon, Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance. Story time is at 10 a.m. and 10:35 a.m.

Stories in Severance, 10 a.m.-11 a.m., Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance. If you and your kids can't make it to Windsor, the Clearview Library District will bring Pete the Cat, Dr. Seuss, stories, puppets, and dancing to you with storytimes at Severance Town Hall! Ages 0-6, no registration required.

Boxes, 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Use your imagination to build a car, make a fort, or create something the world has never seen before! For ages 2-5. No registration required.

BOOKMOBILE, 3 p.m.-4 p.m., Windsor Charter Academy (school days only) 680 Academy Ct., Windsor.

LeGO CLUB, 3 p.m.-4 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Ages 5+. Legos provided and participants will have the opportunity to free-build, as well as take on a variety of building challenges. No registration is necessary.

PAWS for Reading (NEW TEAM), 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Bookmobile, 5 p.m.-6 p.m., Eagle Lake Park- Water Valley, Seadrift Dr., Windsor.

Ask a geek, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

Windsor Lions Club meeting, 7 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 328 Walnut St. The Windsor Lions Club is the local branch of Lions Club International, supporting the community through volunteering and resources. (2nd and 4th Tuesdays of the month).