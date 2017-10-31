This week in Windsor, Colorado:

TODAY

Dance, RHYME, & READ STORYTIME, 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This story time is developmentally appropriate for children ages 3-6 and focuses on early literacy.

PAWS for Reading, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Toddler Tales Storytime, 10:35 a.m.-11:05 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Developmentally appropriate for children ages birth to 3.

Bookmobile, 12:45 p.m.-2:30 p.m., Tozer Elementary School (school days only), 501 Oak St., Windsor.

GETTING CRAFTY, 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This is a weekly drop-in craft program for children 5-12. No registration is required.

Bookmobile, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Promontory Subdivision, 103nd Ave. and 13th St., Greeley.

Bookmobile, 5 p.m.-6 p.m., Windsor Meadows Apartment Homes, 1500 Tipton Dr. Windsor.

Ask a geek, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

Cupcake Decorating, 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Learn the basics of cupcake decorating. For ages 9-12. Registration required.

THURSDAY

Bookmobile, 9 a.m.-9:45 a.m., Windsor Gymnastics Academy (school days only), 687 Academy Ct., Windsor.

Create, 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This program is geared towards young minds (ages 5-12) who love to create, tinker, and build. No registration required.

Weird Science, 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Join the Library to see cool science in action! For ages 5-12. No registration is necessary.

PAWS for Reading, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Bookmobile, 4 p.m.-5 p.m., Mountain Shadows Subdivision, 86th Ave. Ct. and 19th St., Greeley.

Full STEAM Ahead, 4 p.m.-5 p.m., Range View Elementary School, 700 Ponderosa Dr. Severance. Build your creative skills with LEGOs, Playmags, marble runs and crafts. All ages, no registration. This event is at Range View Elementary School in Severance.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Play D&D, No Materials Or Experience necessary. Ages 12-18, registration is required.

LIBRARY BOARD MEETING, 5 p.m.-6 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St.

Bookmobile, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Owl Ridge Subdivision, 82nd Ave. and 81st Ave. Pkwy., Greeley.

Ask a geek, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

Write Your Novel, 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Local author Tom Macy will introduce you to various story structures and plot concepts that will help you build the foundation of a great story. No registration required.

FRIDAY

Bookmobile, 9:30 a.m.-10:45 a.m., Tozer Elementary School (school days only), 501 Oak St., Windsor.

Babies and Books Storytime, 9:30 a.m.-9:45 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Ages birth to 1 year.

Whimsical Wobblers, 10 a.m.-11:15 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Full of silliness, songs, books and more. This story time is appropriate for ages 15 months to 2.5 years old.

Bookmobile, 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m., Range View Elementary School (school days only), 700 Ponderosa Dr., Severance.

CoderDojo, 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Encouraging creativity and having fun learning to code! Ages 5-12, no registration is required.

#Friday, 3 p.m.- 5 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Watch movies, play games, or just hang out with your friends at this new program! Ages 9-13, no registration.

GLOW, 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. GLOW is an inclusive youth group for teens with alternative identities. Ages 12-18, no registration required.

SATURDAY

PAWS for Reading (NEW TEAM), 10 a.m.-11 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Crafty Tales, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. The theme for the November 4th Crafty Tales session is "Food Fun" and will feature stories, songs, and a special craft! Ages 3-6, no registration.

Pumpkin Destruction, 1 p.m.- 2 p.m., Join us at Tigges Farm to smash pumpkins! 12404 Weld County Road 64 1/2, Greeley. This event is for all ages. No registration is required.

Brad Hoopes: Reflections of Our Gentle Warriors, 2 p.m.- 3 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Brad Hoopes will be talking about his passion project of interviewing and preserving the stories of N. Colorado WWII veterans.

SUNDAY

Bookmobile, 10:45 a.m.-11:45 a.m., Timberline Church, 360 Crossroads Blvd., Windsor.

MONDAY

BOOKMOBILE, 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m., Windsor Gymnastics Academy, 687 Academy Court, Windsor.

Toddler Tales Storytime, 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Developmentally appropriate for children ages birth to 3.

PAWS for Reading, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Dance, RHYME, & READ STORYTIME, 10:35 a.m.-11:05 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This story time is developmentally appropriate for children ages 3-6 and focuses on early literacy.

BOOKMOBILE, 3 p.m.-4 p.m., Founder's Park, Grand Ave. and Founders Cir., Windsor.

PAWS for Reading, 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Tech Time, 4 p.m.-5 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Play, learn, explore and experiment with the latest and greatest in techy gadgets at Range View Elementary School in Severance. All ages, no registration.

BOOKMOBILE, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Poudre Heights Park, 1670 Green River Dr, Windsor.

Ask a geek, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

Bookmobile, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Covenant Park Subdivision, 15th St and Walnut Dr., Windsor.

TUESDAY

BOOKMOBILE, 9:30 a.m.-noon, Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance. Story time is at 10 a.m. and 10:35 a.m.

Stories in Severance, 10 a.m.-11 a.m., Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance. If you and your kids can't make it to Windsor, the Clearview Library District will bring Pete the Cat, Dr. Seuss, stories, puppets, and dancing to you with storytimes at Severance Town Hall! Ages 0-6, no registration required.

BOOKMOBILE, 3 p.m.-4 p.m., Windsor Charter Academy (school days only) 680 Academy Ct., Windsor.

LeGO CLUB, 3 p.m.-4 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Ages 5+. Legos provided and participants will have the opportunity to free-build, as well as take on a variety of building challenges. No registration is necessary.

PAWS for Reading (NEW TEAM), 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Bookmobile, 5 p.m.-6 p.m., Eagle Lake Park- Water Valley, Seadrift Dr., Windsor.

Ask a geek, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

Thanksgiving Sides, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Enjoy making delicious and wholesome side dishes for Thanksgiving. Sapna will guide you through easy recipes, which also happen to be gluten free, dairy free, and vegan friendly. Registration is required.

Windsor Lions Club meeting, 7 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 328 Walnut St. The Windsor Lions Club is the local branch of Lions Club International, supporting the community through volunteering and resources. (2nd and 4th Tuesdays of the month).