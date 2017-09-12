This week in Windsor: Event Calendar

TODAY

Bookmobile, 9 a.m.-11 a.m., Mobile Food Pantry at Faith United Church of Christ, (1st Wednesday of the month only) 1020 Walnut St., Windsor.

Dance, RHYME, & READ STORYTIME, 10-10:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This story time is developmentally appropriate for children ages 3-6 and focuses on early literacy.

PAWS for Reading, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Toddler Tales Storytime, 10:35-11:05 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Developmentally appropriate for children ages birth to 3.

Bookmobile, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Promontory Subdivision, 103nd Ave. and 13th St., Greeley.

Teen Video Game Night, 4-5:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Ages 12-18, registration required.

Bookmobile, 5-6 p.m., Windsor Meadows Apartment Homes, 1500 Tipton Dr. Windsor.

Ask a geek, 6-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

THURSDAY

Magnets in Severance, 10:30-11 a.m., Join us for fun and learning that's truly magnetic! For ages 2-5 and their grown-ups. No registration required. This event is at Severance Town Hall.

PAWS for Reading, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Bookmobile, 9-9:45 a.m., Windsor Gymnastics Academy, 810 3rd St., 687 Academy Ct. Windsor.

Create, 3-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This program is geared towards young minds (ages 5-12) who love to create, tinker, and build. No registration required.

Weird Science, 3-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Join the Library to see cool science in action! For ages 5-12. No registration is necessary.

PAWS for Reading, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Bookmobile, 4-5 p.m., Mountain Shadows Subdivision, 86th Ave. Ct. and 19th St., Greeley.

Full STEAM Ahead, 4-5 p.m., Range View Elementary School, 700 Ponderosa Dr. Severance. Build your creative skills with LEGOs, Playmags, marble runs and crafts. All ages, no registration. This event is at Range View Elementary School in Severance.

Pub Trivia AT High Hops, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Sign up at the brewery starting at 5:30 p.m. or register your team of 6 or fewer players in advance online at clearviewlibrary.org.

Bookmobile, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Owl Ridge Subdivision, 82nd Ave. and 81st Ave. Pkwy., Greeley.

Ask a geek, 6-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

Student Loan Strategies, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Taught by financial aid experts in your community. No registration required.

FRIDAY

Babies and Books Storytime, 9:30-9:45 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Ages birth to 1 year.

Whimsical Wobblers, 10-11:15 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Full of silliness, songs, books and more. This story time is appropriate for ages 15 months to 2.5 years old.

Bookmobile, 2:15-3:30 p.m., Range View Elementary School (school days only), 700 Ponderosa Dr., Severance.

CoderDojo, 3-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Encouraging creativity and having fun learning to code! Ages 5-12, no registration is required.

#Friday, 3-5 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Watch movies, play games, or just hang out with your friends at this new program! Ages 9-13, no registration.

SATURDAY

Magnets in Severance, 10:30-11 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Join us for fun and learning that's truly magnetic! For ages 2-5 and their grown-ups. No registration required.

American Girl Doll Slumber Party, 2-3:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. We're going to have fun making sleepy-time crafts for our favorite stuffed animals or dolls. For ages 6+. Registration required.

PAWS for Reading, 2-3 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

SUNDAY

Bookmobile, 10:45-11:45 a.m., Timberline Church, 360 Crossroads Blvd., Windsor.

MONDAY

BOOKMOBILE, 9:30-11 a.m., Windsor Gymnastics Academy, 687 Academy Court, Windsor.

Toddler Tales Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Developmentally appropriate for children ages birth to 3.

PAWS for Reading, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Dance, RHYME, & READ STORYTIME, 10:35-11:05 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This story time is developmentally appropriate for children ages 3-6 and focuses on early literacy.

BOOKMOBILE, 3-4 p.m., Founder's Park, Grand Ave. and Founders Cir., Windsor.

PAWS for Reading, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Tech Time, 4-5 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Play, learn, explore and experiment with the latest and greatest in techy gadgets at Range View Elementary School in Severance. All ages, no registration.

Teen Cooking Club, 4-5:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This month we'll teach you to make salsa, guacamole, and queso! For ages 12-18. Registration required.

BOOKMOBILE, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Poudre Heights Park, Green River and Colorado River drives, Windsor.

Ask a geek, 6-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

Bookmobile, 6-7 p.m., Covenant Park Subdivision, 15th Street and Walnut Drive, Windsor.

TUESDAY

BOOKMOBILE, 9:30 a.m.-noon, Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance. Story time is at 10 a.m. and 10:35 a.m.

Stories in Severance, 10-11 a.m., Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance. If you and your kids can't make it to Windsor, the Clearview Library District will bring Pete the Cat, Dr. Seuss, stories, puppets, and dancing to you with storytimes at Severance Town Hall! Ages 0-6, no registration required.

BOOKMOBILE, 3-4 p.m., Windsor Charter Academy (school days only) 680 Academy Ct. Windsor.

LeGO CLUB, 3-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Ages 5+. Legos provided and participants will have the opportunity to free-build, as well as take on a variety of building challenges. No registration is necessary.

PAWS for Reading, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Bookmobile, 5-6 p.m., Eagle Lake Park- Water Valley, Seadrift Drive, Windsor.

Ask a geek, 6-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

Beginning Cross Stitch, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. For those who have always wanted to learn how to cross stitch. Practice on an easy beginner project that you can take home. Registration is required.

Windsor Lions Club meeting, 7 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 328 Walnut St. The Windsor Lions Club is the local branch of Lions Club International, supporting the community through volunteering and resources. (2nd and 4th Tuesdays of the month).