This week’s Law & Order features an unwanted camper | MyWindsorNow.com

Suspicious bag:

At 10 a.m. Dec. 18, an officer responded to a report of a suspicious package on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of Arkansas River Court. The officer observed the bag and opened it to discover it was a shaving kit which appeared to have been dropped accidentally. A bottle of prescription medication inside indicated the bag belonged to a man from Missouri visiting his daughter, who lives in Windsor. The daughter was contacted and arrangements were made for her to pick up the bag.

Unwanted Camper:

At 3:06 p.m. Dec. 16, an officer responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 7000 block of South Larimer County Road 5. A couple who own the property said a middle-aged man came to the property and asked if he could pitch a tent on the property. He explained he was from Montana and was fasting for the week. The couple told him no and he left peacefully, but the couple wanted to report the incident because they have had similar issues with individuals in the past.